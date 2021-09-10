Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew, free, 7 p.m. CDT, Linn Park amphitheater, Martinsville; rock and roll, gospel, classic country; take lawn chairs; food from Sadie’s and Linn Park Concessions, 6 p.m.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Movie night featuring “The Croods: A New Age” (PG), free, 7:15 p.m. CDT, Twin Lakes Park, Paris; free popcorn and drinks, take lawn chairs and blankets; hosted by Horizon Health.
Parke County
• End-of-Season Mega Giveaway, free, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clothes Closet, Montezuma Christian Church, 1081 N. Jefferson St.; thousands of new and gently used items; facebook.com/Montezuma-Christian-Church.
• Mansfield Cornbread Festival, today and Sunday; Historic Mansfield Mill open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6089 S. Mill Road; beans and cornbread meal for purchase, Mansfield Bar and Grill.
Vigo County
• 9/11 Patriot Day Races, $20 to $30, 8 a.m.; The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets; honoring 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks; east to Deming Park and back; 9.11-mile race (three laps), 9.11K race (two laps), 2.977-mile race for number who lost lives; by Wabash Valley Road Runners; registration, wvrr.org.
• Hunger Bust Fun Run/Walk, $10, registration 9 a.m., race 10 a.m., rain or shine, grounds of Sisters of Providence and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hosted by Saint Mary’s Village Parish; benefits Providence Food Pantry, 812-535-2544 or jfillenw@spsmw.org; registration, 812-208-6157 or jrichey75@gmail.com.
• Power of the Community virtual auction, today to 7 p.m. Monday; by United Way of the Wabash Valley; supports Success by 6; details on Facebook; auction, uwwv.org/poc.
• Cirque Italia: Water Circus; $20 to $40, $10 to $35 children; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41 South; aerialists, juggling knives, Wheel of Death; social distancing; masks required over age 3, for sale; cirqueitalia.com or on social media; tickets, cirqueitalia.com/tickets, 941-704-8572, or at ticket office.
Sunday
Vigo County
• United Campus Ministries barbecue, $10, $5 kid’s meal, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Seventh St.; drive-through event; pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwich and sides; kids’ meal with peanut butter and jelly sandwich with sides; $10 pound of pulled pork, $35 family meal pack; 812-232-0186 or ucmthminister@gmail.com; registration, http://ucm.betterworld.org.
• Cirque Italia: Water Circus; $20 to $40, $10 to $35 children; 1:30 and 4:30 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41 South; cirqueitalia.com or on social media; tickets, cirqueitalia.com/tickets, 941-704-8572, or at ticket office.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines bingo with fall prevention, win prizes; registration, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society program, via Zoom, 6:30 p.m.; on “Beginning Your Kentucky Research”; free to members, membership $15, $20 family; inwvgs.org or on Facebook.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; take device, ask questions; 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• A Matter of Balance: managing concerns about falls, free, 10 a.m. to noon today and weekly though Oct. 12, Vigo County YMCA, 951 Dresser Drive; manage falls, increase activity; registration, 765-569-3176 or 812-268-4332.
• Virtual Taizé service, free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or on Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig; 217-826-2535.
• Bingocize, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Medicare educational seminar, free, 6 p.m., Hampton Inn, 3325 U.S. 41 South; details and accommodations, 812-821-3456, TTY 711.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Teen Advisory Board welcome back party, after school to 4:30 p.m. CDT, grades 7-12, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack; registration, 217-826-2535.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; featuring “30,000 Stitches”; child must be with adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, $50 per person, teams of four, 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Golf Course; includes cart, 18 holes of golf, lunch, giveaways, beverages; 50/50 raffle, payout for top three; sponsors, 217-826-2034; registration, marshallilchamber.com/events.html.
• Marshall Autumn Festival, free, 6 p.m. CDT today to Sunday rain or shine, Clark County Square, Marshall; 100+ vendors, live music, street dances, pancake breakfast, 5K/2-mile walk, beer garden, parade, worship, car and truck show; marshallilchamber.com.
Vigo County
• Oktoberfest, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and Saturday, The Meadows shopping center, 25th and Poplar streets; German food, music and drink; St. Louis Express Band and Jay Fox Band in evening.
Sept. 18
Clay County
• Delta Dash 5K run/walk, $25 advance, $30 day of event, registration 7 a.m., race 8 a.m., start and end at First Baptist Church, 413 S. Walnut St., Brazil; by Delta Theta Tau Sorority; social distancing, awards for first in each age bracket; registration, eventbrite.com/e/2021-delt-dash-5k-tickets-167341267235.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, 8 to 11 a.m., $6, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; benefits local charities.
• City of Wellness, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mussallem Union, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; showcase for healthy living in Wabash Valley, presented by Maple Center for Integrative Health; topics including “Get Your Brain Back into High Gear,” “Healthy Dining in the Valley,” “Employee Wellness”; details, 812-234-8733 or themaplecenter.org.
• Cruisin’ for Cruisers Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; supports Covered With Love Diaper Bank; advance registration, $15, https://tinyurl.com/rphqn2m; registration $20 day of event, by 11 a.m.; details, facebook.com/coveredwithloveinc.
• Rib-eye cookout fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St.; $8 sandwich; $10 sandwich, chips and drink; presented by National Alliance on Mental Illness Vigo County.
• Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s, registration 9:30 a.m., walk 10:30 a.m., Indiana State University campus, 200 N. Seventh St.; walk from home options, physical distancing, masks welcome and available; by Alzheimer’s Association; registration, alz.org/indiana/walk.
