Today
Crawford County, Ill.
• Hutson Cabins open, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, South Rose Street, south of Hutsonville; guided tours of cabin dwelling, museum, inn, store, barn, weaver’s cabin, chapel; tours and events, 618-563-4531.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• “Listen to Your Art,” $15 cash, noon to 2 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; make Thanksgiving or surprise piece; cost covers pottery, paint, glaze, light snacks, drinks; registration. 812-232-3245.
• Immigration panel discussion 6 to 7:30 p.m., events area, Cunningham Memorial Library, 510 N. 6½ Street, Indiana State University; on economic and ethical perspectives on immigration, how economics drives immigration, how immigration helps U.S. economy.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Foundation Day Mass, 11 a.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; recognizing heritage and honoring day Saint Mother Theodore Guerin reached St. Mary-of-the-Woods; information, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free Bible seminar, “What Is the Kingdom of God?,” 7 p.m., Village Quarter Clubhouse, 100 Village Drive; reservations, 812-877-2232.
• Mandy Harvey, free, 7 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, Indiana State University, 200 N. Seventh St.; deaf singer/songwriter, Golden Buzzer winner on “America’s Got Talent”; information, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Contemporary Music Festival, today to Friday; Indianapolis Quartet 7:30 p.m. today, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; information, indstate.edu/cas/cmf.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Trick-or-Treat for Books, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; dress in costume, children receive new free book, Halloween story; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Contemporary Music Festival; student performer and composer recital 10:30 a.m., Room 150, Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts, 549 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., ISU; information, indstate.edu/cas/cmf.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• U.S. Census representative taking applications for 2020 census, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; information, 812-240-3554.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
Friday
Vigo County
• Contemporary Music Festival; “Music and the Holocaust” 9 a.m., Room 159, Landini Center for Performing and Fine Arts, 549 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; ISU faculty and friends chamber recital, Boyce Recital Hall, Landini Center; showcase concert 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., ISU; information, indstate.edu/cas/cmf.
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
Saturday
Sullivan County
• Sullivan FFA Fright Night, free, 5 to 8 p.m., red Ag Barn behind Sullivan Middle School, 415 W. Frakes St.; bring canned good to help fill truck bed; costume contest 6 p.m., haunted trail 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., trunk or treat, pumpkin decorating, face painting, petting zoo, bounce house.
Vigo County
• Baby Explorer: Five Little Pumpkins, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, cvesci@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department Halloween Festival, free, 4 to 8 p.m., all ages, ages and 13 and under with adult, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; rides, games, costume contest, Trick-or-Treat trail, bonfire; information, griffinbikepark.com.
• Trunk or Treat at 12 Points, 6 to 8 p.m., check in at 1257 Lafayette Ave.; games, candy, decorated trunks.
