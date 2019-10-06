Today
Crawford County, Ill.
• Hutson Cabins open, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, South Rose Street, south of Hutsonville; guided tours of cabin dwelling, museum, inn, store, barn, weaver’s cabin, chapel; tours and events, 618-563-4531.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Nomad Yarn Shop open, 5 to 8 p.m., M. Mogger’s Restaurant and Pub, 908 Poplar St.; information, nomadyarnshop.com.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
• Candlelight vigil for those who have lost loved ones to family violence, 6 p.m., Terre Haute City Hall, 17 Harding Ave.
• Forum for Seelyville City Council and clerk-treasurer candidates, 7 to 9 p.m., Seelyville Town Hall, 2299 N. Main St.; no political attire; information, 812-466-6418.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• “Listen to Your Art,” $15 cash, noon to 2 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; make Thanksgiving or surprise piece; cost covers pottery, paint, glaze, light snacks, drinks; registration. 812-232-3245.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Spanish classes with Judy Collins, $30 monthly, $25 members, 2 to 3 p.m. for four weeks, Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; beginner, refresher and student’s choice; registration, 812-232-3245.
• Free beginners’ class on Legacy Family Tree genealogy software, 2 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. today and weekly through Oct. 8, Haute Create, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; presented by Wabash Valley Genealogy Society; bring USB flash drive; registration, inwvgs.org or ejmcpheeters@gmail.com.
• Free Bible seminar, “What Is the Kingdom of God?,” 7 p.m., Village Quarter Clubhouse, 100 Village Drive; reservations, 812-877-2232.
• Taizé prayer service, “Be Light,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
• Terre Haute City Council candidate forum, 7 to 9 p.m., Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; no political attire; information, 812-466-6418.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Fall Farm Share program, today and weekly for seven weeks; $250 Member Choice, $225 Farmer Choice; 14-$24.70 Egg Share; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., farm store, White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 113 S. 19th St.; noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Woodridge neighborhood; registration, whiteviolet.csasignup.com, 812-535-2932 or wvc@spsmw.org.
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Avenue; information, uwwv.org.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity: personalized buttons, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CDT, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Vigo Invasives Management meeting, 5 p.m., Indiana State University Office of Sustainability, 219 N. 11th St.; information, Amber@sicim.info.
Friday
Parke County
• Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, today to Sunday, Montezuma; canal tours, railroad bridge shuttles, country store, crullers, roast hog, bean dinner, demonstrations.
Vigo County
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8+, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• Wabashiki Full Moon Night Ride, $5 cash, 8 p.m., all ages, ages 13 and under with adult, Dewey Point Trailhead, Wabashiki Wetlands Trail, 110 E. National Ave., West Terre Haute; hybrids and mountain bikes recommended, helmets required, clear-lensed glasses suggested; bring light or headlamp for trail; snacks and water provided.
Oct. 13
Parke County
• Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, Montezuma; community-wide yard sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vigo County
• Book release party, 2 to 4 p.m., Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St.; for “Moby Dick Illustrated by Gilbert Wilson” and “Unfinished and Unbroken: The Life of Artist Gilbert Wilson” by Edward K. Spann; Robert K. Elder talk 2 p.m.; books available, hatandbeard.com; information, 812-238-1676 or swope.org.
• Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra concert, 7 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Conservatory of Music, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Halloween music including “Highlights from ‘Wicked,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” by Paul Dukas; information, 812-535-6440.
