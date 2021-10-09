Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Jake and Mikayla Hoult and Casey United Methodist Church Praise Team concert, 7 p.m. CDT, Linn Park, 14 N. Mill St., east of downtown Martinsville; evening of worship, take lawn chairs.
Parke County
• Montezuma Christian Church Clothes Closet open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1081 N. Jefferson St.; first chance at fall clothes give-away, sweatshirts, light coats, shoes; details, facebook.com/Montezuma-Christian-Church and MCC FREE Clothing Closet.
• Parke County Covered Bridge Festival, free, today to Oct. 17, countywide; Indiana’s largest festival, shopping, food, entertainment, 31 covered bridges; details, 765-569-5226 or coveredbridges.com.
Vigo County
• Citywide cleanup, 8 a.m. to noon, various areas; meet at back parking lot, Terre Haute Police Department, 105 S. 13th St.; volunteer to clean up neighborhoods; businesses, churches, schools, other organizations encouraged; 812-244-2303.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; maintain social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; purchases by freewill donation; bring gently used item donations 7 to 10:30 a.m., items loose or in boxes or totes.
• Drive-Through Scare at the Fairgrounds, $23, 7 to 10 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; fun and spooky haunted tour; Halloween music 94.1 FM radio, concessions.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center open today for fall break week only, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1532 S. Third St.; details, 812-234-7881 or candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; take device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes...,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; by Sisters of Providence; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for Wellness Day Retreat with yoga and Ayurveda; $95, $75 without yoga, $30 student; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dogwood Shelter, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; by Devaki H. Lammet, director of Ananda Wellness TH holistic wellness center; Ayurvedic tea tasting, “Ayurveda: The Art of Living,” cooking workshop, lunch, yoga; advance registration required, anandawellnessth.com.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• National Road and Clark County Trail System public workshop, 5 to 6 p.m. CDT, Harlan Hall, 603 Locust St., Marshall; or 7 to 8 p.m., Turner Arts Hall, Casey-Westfield High School, 306 E. Edgar Ave., Casey.
Vigo County
• Local working group meeting on conservation, 8:30 a.m., Lions Shelter, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; hosted by Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; social distancing, masks requested, dress for weather; rank top 10 natural resource and agricultural concerns for Vigo County for Farm Bill Program; provide input, 812-232-0193, Ext. 3.
• Terre Haute Surgical Center gastrointestinal service line ribbon-cutting ceremony, 10 am., 227 E. McCallister Drive; details, dhagastro.com, terrehautesurgicalcenter.com or 812-234-4315.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• National White Cane Day Celebration, 10:15 a.m., southwest corner of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue; white cane is essential tool for blind people to avoid obstacles, find steps, locate doorways; hosted by the WILL Center, proclamation by Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett; Federal Coffee and Fine Foods donating portion of sales to WILL Center’s low vision program; details, 812-298-9455.
• Drive-through Hungarian cabbage roll dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; $10 dinner of stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, green beans; $15 dinner with two sides and two cabbage rolls; $5 cabbage roll; ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks for purchase; handmade cat and dog figures, $10 kit, $15 finished, $25 pair.
Oct. 16
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Volante Winds woodwind quintet, 4 p.m., Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; part of Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Presents Chamber Concert Series; details, volantewinds.com; tickets, thso.org/events/2021/10/16/thso-presents-chamber-music-featuring-musicians-of-the-thso.
