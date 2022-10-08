Today
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Family Farms open, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; pumpkins, straw, corn shocks, mums, miniature golf, kids’ digging area, train ride, corn maze; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands
Drive-Thru Scare, $23, 6 to 10 p.m. today and Sunday, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; creepy music, scary characters, concessions; tickets, eventbrite.com.
Sunday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Family Farms open, 1 to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Court Appointed Special Advocates event, free, bag of individually wrapped candy or cash donation; cruise-in car show 6 p.m., “Fast and Furious 9” movie 7:45 p.m.; Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5056 N. Lafayette St.; first 50 cars get free bucket of popcorn; snacks and drinks for purchase.
Woman’s Department Club Junior Department meeting, 2 p.m., Bethany Congregational Church, 201 W. Miller Ave., West Terre Haute.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Family Farms open, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St.; ask questions, learn more about Mayor Duke Bennett’s work; free pie and coffee.
Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes…,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; by Sisters of Providence; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Edgar County, Ill.
Horizon Health grief support group, free, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CDT and weekly through Nov. 16, ages 18+, Senior Care, Life Center building, Horizon Health, 745 E. Court St., Paris; for people who have lost loved ones, emotional support, promote healing; registration required, 217-466-4170.
Vigo County
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
“Forgiveness Education as a Path to Peace” presented by Dr. Robert Enright, free, 6:30 p.m., CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 1532 S. 3rd St.; registration, candlesholocaustmuseum.org/events.
Thursday
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Vigo County
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., fellowship hall, Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St., appointment, redcrossblood.org/give.html, download Red Cross Blood Donor App or text BLOODAPP to 90999.
National White Cane Day Celebration, 10 a.m., Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, 683 Wabash Ave.; white cane essential for blind people to explore world around them; proclamation by Mayor Duke Bennett; WILL Center’s Living Independently with Low Vision to Empower (LIVE) program; details, 812-298-9455.
Woman’s Department Club Garden and Nature Department field trip to Casey, Ill.; carpool 11:30 a.m. from Immanuel Lutheran Church, 645 Poplar St. #4203; lunch at Whitling Whimsy Café; details, 812-299-4491.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Drive-Thru Scare, $23, 6 to 10 p.m. today and Saturday, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; creepy music, scary characters, concessions; tickets, eventbrite.com.
Oct. 15
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
Drive-through Hungarian cabbage roll dinner, 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; $10 for stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes and green beans; $15 with two sides, two cabbage rolls; $5 cabbage roll; cookbooks, handmade cat and dog figurines for sale; presented by First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Manning, Perkins and Mason Band jam session with Big Daddy, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.
