Today

Clark County, Ill.

• Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, 4 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, 708 Archer Ave., Marshall; enter on West Archer Avenue going east, candy distributed on passenger side, stay in vehicle; details, 217-826-2034 or by marshallilchamber@gmail.com.

Monday

Vigo County

• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.

Wednesday

Vigo County

• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; host Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.

• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.

• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.

Thursday

Vigo County

• “Be the Change: Hanna and Walter, A Love Story” with Julie Kohner, free, 7 to 8 p.m., via Zoom, presented by CANDLES Holocaust Museum; Kohner tells how parents Hanna and Walter survived Holocaust, navigated post-war Europe; details, programs@candlesholocaustmuseum.org; registration required, candlesholocaustmuseum.org.

Friday

Vigo County

• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; host Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.

Nov. 7

• Hungarian Lodge Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; Christmas decorations, gifts, household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Hungarian chili, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.

