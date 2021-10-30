Today
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• 12 Points trunk-or-treat, 4 to 7 p.m., all ages, three-block area around 12 Points, Lafayette and Maple avenues; visit trunks, organizations and businesses with signage for candy and treats; maps at Grace Community Church, 1313 Lafayette Ave.; presented by 12 Points Revitalization; parking on outskirts of CVS lot, Harmony Hall and Parq 12 lots; details, facebook.com/12PointsRevitalization.
• Terre Haute door-to-door trick-or-treating, 6 to 9 p.m., citywide; households not participating leave porch lights off.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for "Women of the Bible," $15 one session, $24 for two, event 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 6, virtually or Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary's Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; presented by Sisters of Providence; on women's significant role in Bible, struggles, successes, failures; registration, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.
• Halloween Drive-In Movie Night, free, 4:30 p.m., Moon Lite Drive-In, 5056 N. Lafayette St.; movies, games, food, prizes; costumes encouraged.
• Terre Haute door-to-door trick-or-treating, 6 to 9 p.m., citywide; households not participating leave porch lights off.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., age 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall First United Methodist Church Chili Day, $10, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru only, from Seventh Street parking lot entrance, 702 Plum St., Marshall; $10 for chili, broccoli cheese or vegetable soup; ham salad sandwich, pumpkin pie, water; $10 quart of soup; helps fund Marshall FUMC United Methodist Women’s mission work; details, 217-264-1449 or 217-826-8041.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Crawford County, Ill.
• Lincoln Trail College fall concert, free or donation, 7 p.m. CDT, Zwermann Arts Center Theater, LTC, 11200 Illinois 1, Robinson; LTC Trumpet Choir, Statesmen Singers, LTC Jazz Band.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Meditation Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St; information on meditation, Q&A session with meditation professional, 20 minutes of meditation practice; details, 812-234-8733 or www.themaplecenter.org.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Gift shop open house, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT, Conference Room A, Paris Community Hospital, 721 E. Court St.; Christmas and fall items; hosted by PCH Volunteers; masking and social distancing observed.
Vigo County
• "A Snapshot of New Media Art," via Zoom, free, 5:30 p.m.; Sala Wong, new media artist who works between physical and virtual spaces, professor of digital art at Indiana State University; Wyatt Lawson, admissions event coordinator at ISU's Office of Admissions; registration required, https://bit.ly/3pfwLMO.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Parke County
• U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-Eighth) staff mobile office hours, 2 to 3 p.m., Bridge 61, 1248 N. Lincoln Road, Rockville; meet with members of community, assist Hoosiers facing problems with federal agency.
Vermillion County
• U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-Eighth) staff mobile office hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Clinton Town Hall, 259 Vine St.; meet with members of community, assist Hoosiers facing problems with federal agency.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Nov. 6
Clark County, Ill.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children's area; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge annual Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; Christmas decorations, gifts, household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary cat and dog figures.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Good Rockin' Tonight, $17, $22 reserved, 7 p.m., Boot City Opry, 11904 S. U.S. 41; 1950s rock 'n' roll tribute; music by Elvis, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Everly Brothers, Eddie Cochrane, Jerry Lee Lewis; tickets, 812-299-8521.
• "Brahms and Beach," Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra concert, $18 to $55, $5 to $11 child, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Eighth St.; with cellist Natania Hoffman and violinist Benjamin Hoffman; tickets, thso.org or 812-237-3737.
