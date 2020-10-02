Today
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat fundraising breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Drive-through Hungarian cabbage roll dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets; $7 for stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, green beans; $11 with two sides and two cabbage rolls; $4 cabbage roll; Hungarian pastries, soft drinks, ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks; enter from North 22nd Street.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Drive-Thru Scare, $22 per vehicle, today through Oct. 11, weather permitting, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; haunted drive-thru 6:30 to 9 p.m., classic Halloween movie 9 p.m.; creepy music on 94.1 FM, scary characters; concessions to benefit FSA Counseling Center; tickets, scare.eventbrite.com.
