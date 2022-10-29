Today
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; pumpkins, straw, corn shocks, mums, miniature golf, kids’ digging area, train ride, corn maze; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Vigo County Green Party meet and greet, 2 to 4 p.m., Little Bear Coffee Company, 2720 Lafayette Ave.; masks requested, available; details, facebook.com/groups/vigogreens or greenpartyin.com.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Sunday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 1 to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Drive-through trick-or-treat, 6 to 8 p.m., First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Monday
Vigo County
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Educational Heritage Association museum open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., second floor, McLean School building, 961 Lafayette Ave.; park in rear of building, enter through Door 3; details, eha@vigoschools.org, 812-466-2187 or “EHAmuseum” on Facebook.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
Woman’s Department Club of Terre Haute board meeting, 10 a.m., Room A1, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets.
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Parke County
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockville First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Market St.; details, loriaplin@gmail.com or 812-917-4970.
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Vigo County
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
The Modern Gentlemen, $35, $30 RHIT faculty/staff and under age 18, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; tickets, hatfieldhall.com.
Nov. 5
Vigo County
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Dining to Defeat Domestic Violence, $40, $320 table, mocktail hour 5 p.m., dinner and program 6 p.m., Chances and Services for Youth gymnasium, 1101 S. 13th St.; benefits Council on Domestic Abuse.
“Dance Around the World” by Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, $18 to $55, $5 to $11 child, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; tickets, thso.org. ()
