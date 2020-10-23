Today
Crawford County, Ill.
• “Love Letters” performance, $10, 7 p.m. CDT, Zwermann Arts Center Theater, Lincoln Trail College, 11200 Illinois 1, Robinson; two childhood friends reflecting on letters sent to one another over their lives; limited seating; details, iecc.edu/ltc/ltc-theater-performing-love-letters; tickets, showtix4u.com.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat fundraising breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave.
• Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic open 8 a.m. to noon, Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. 61/2 St. Full services, including acute care visits, annual physical exams, and lab work. For appointment, www.mwmcth.org. Masks required throughout the entirety of the appointment.
Monday
Crawford County, Ill.
• “Love Letters” performance, $10, 2 p.m. CDT, Zwermann Arts Center Theater, Lincoln Trail College, 11200 Illinois 1, Robinson; two childhood friends reflecting on letters sent to one another over their lives; limited seating; information, iecc.edu/ltc/ltc-theater-performing-love-letters; tickets, showtix4u.com.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; host Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce virtual frolic costume contest, deadline 6 p.m. CDT today; email photo to marshallilchamber@gmail.com, include age and name, newborn and up plus group/family; uploaded to city Facebook page, most Likes wins, winner announced Monday; information, 217-826-2034 or by email.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; host Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Oct. 31
Clark County, Ill.
• Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, 4 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, 708 Archer Ave., Marshall; enter on West Archer Avenue going east, candy distributed on passenger side, stay in vehicle; information, 217-826-2034 or by marshallilchamber@gmail.com.
