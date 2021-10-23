Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Registration deadline for Eating for Energy, free workshop, event 5:30 p.m. CDT April 22, Family Fitness Zone, 1308 N. Michigan Ave., Marshall; have more energy during day, sleep better at night, separate fact food from fiction, step-by-step action plan; presented by Larry Wetnight, holistic health and nutrition coach; registration, Larry.Wetnight@MajorWellness.net or 812-208-8433.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• National Prescription Drug Take-Back Event, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; collecting unused or expired medications for safe disposal; drive-through drop-off; free, confidential paper shredding on site from Data Management Shredding.
• Fall Foliage Hike, 10 a.m. to noon, all ages, Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; hosted by Ouabache Land Conservancy; Dr. Robert Jean leads hike through tallgrass prairie and roughly 25 species of trees; social distance; wear long pants, hiking boots or good tennis shoes; details, ouabachelandconservancy.org, OLC on Facebook, or ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
• Book signing with local author Lacey Robinson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Linden Leaf Gifts, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary's Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; Lacey signing first book, “A to Z the Bible Teaches Me,” for ages 2 to 5, with rhymes and Bible scripture.
• Petal It Forward program, while supplies last; Maggie & Moe's Poplar Flowers, 361 S. 18th St.; Maggie & Moe's Regional Hospital, 3901 S. Seventh St.; and Federal Coffee and Fine Foods, 683 Wabash Ave.; random-acts-of-kindness effort reflecting emotional benefits of flowers; first 200 people get one carnation for themselves, one to petal forward by giving away; benefits of flowers, aboutflowers.com or aboutflowersblog.com.
• Haunted Halls, free, 4 to 6 p.m., Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; kids make way through Y, meet local organizations, receive candy; fire and police departments on site.
• Lloyd Wood and the Wood Pickers, $15, $20 reserved, 7 p.m., Boot City Opry, 11904 Highway 41 South; country music, comedy, impersonations; tickets, 812-299-8521 or bootcityopry.com.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Dick Wolfsie, syndicated humor columnist and WISH-TV reporter, 10:30 a.m., First Unitarian Universalist Church, 1875 S. Fruitridge Ave.; using classic Jewish jokes to illustrate Jews’ historical relationship with God; masks required; details, 812-917-0030.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates Trunk or Treat, free admission, 6 to 8 p.m., all ages, Vigo County Annex Building, 147 Oak St.; free hot dogs, popcorn, drinks, games, candy; fan favorite prize 7:30 p.m.; can park in Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; limited parking near annex; candy donations 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, CASA, annex; details, 812-231-5658.
• Reza: Edge of Illusion, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; $23 to $25, $20 to $22, ISU faculty and staff, $5 ages 2 to 12, ISU students free with ID; grand-scale illusions, comedy, interactive moments, experience magic firsthand; masks required; details, hulmancenter.org; tickets, 1-877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497), ticketmaster.com or at ISU Hulman Center, 200 N. Eighth St.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
• Light Up the Night, 6 to 8 p.m., all ages, West Union Christian Church, 200 S. Walnut St., West Union; music, food, trunk or treat with candy, hayrides, carnival games, balloon animals, chili cook-off, costumes welcome; registration, West Union Christian Church, First Baptist, Mount Olive Baptist, West Union District Library, or call or text 217-251-8160, 217-822-3483 or 217-822-3861.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Go Ivy Day, free, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., high school students and family, Ivy Tech Community College, 8000 S. Education Drive; career exploration, discover Ivy Tech as path toward career or bachelor’s degree, tour campus, hear student panel, learn about financial aid and transfer options; lunch provided; registration required, ivytech.edu/visitus, click "Sign Up" under "Go Ivy Day."
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Monster Mash dance and celebration, registration 6 p.m., event 6:30 to 8 p.m., Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; hosted by Sullivan/Vigo Voice and Chances and Services for Youth; registration, eventbrite.com/e/monster-mash-tickets-187917936607.
Oct. 30
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
