Today
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat fundraising breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave.
• Fall Foliage Hike, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., all ages, Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1100 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; hike through tallgrass prairie; social distance, wear face coverings, long pants, hiking boots, good tennis shoes; details, ouabachelandconservancy.org or Ouabache Land Conservancy on Facebook.
• Hungarian Lodge drive-through fundraiser, 4 to 7 p.m., Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets; $5 for 16-ounce bowl of chili, $2 hot dog, $3 chili dog; handmade Hungarian cat and dog figures for sale; ethnic, Hungarian cookbooks for sale.
• Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Parade, 5 p.m., Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; businesses handing out candy to children in vehicles; decorate car, dress in costume; details, 812-232-0147.
• Benefit for Wounded Warriors Project, 6 p.m., Prairie Creek Auction Facility, 6468 W. Darwin Ferry Drive; opening prayer 6:30 p.m., live auction 7 p.m., fireworks 9 p.m., bonfire, live music, smoked BBQ, fellowship, door prizes; take lawn chair, optional item for auction and covered dish; to register, 812-201-9484.
• Drive-Thru Scare, $22 per vehicle, today and Saturday, exhibit hall, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; haunted drive-thru 6:30 to 9 p.m., classic Halloween movie 9 p.m.; creepy music on 94.1 FM, scary characters, concessions; tickets, scare.eventbrite.com.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; for title and author call 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; host Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• “The Adams Family” movie showing, free, 8 p.m., Moon Lite Drive-In, 5056 N. Lafayette St.; presented by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute’s Student Government Association; wear costume or Ivy Tech gear for chance to win prize pack.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; host Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
Oct. 24
Vigo County
