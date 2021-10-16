Today
Vigo County
• Fitness Frenzy, $10, 8 a.m. to noon, YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; back-to-back group exercise classes, all levels welcome, modifications available.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets. Maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Sarah Scott class of 1976 45th reunion; Sarah Scott Middle School tour, 9:30 a.m., 1000 Grant St.; hike and picnic, $5, 11:30 a.m., Maple Shelter, first shelter on right, Prairie Creek Park, 3230 W. French Drive; 6 p.m., upstairs, 7th & Elm Bar and Grill, 729 N. Seventh St.; registration requested, sarahscottreunioin@gmail.com (note spelling).
• Volante Winds woodwind quintet, 4 p.m., Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; part of Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra Presents Chamber Concert Series; details, volantewinds.com; tickets, thso.org/events/2021/10/16/thso-presents-chamber-music-featuring-musicians-of-the-thso.
• Un-Haunted Halloween Happenings, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; $3 un-haunted train and hayrides, glow products and fall treats for purchase, kid-friendly Halloween stories, children can dress in costume; presented by Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department; details, 812-232-01147.
• S’mores party, 7 to 9 p.m., Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; for all National Interscholastic Cycling Association teams, families, friends; parent-led activity, supervision required; sweet treats provided; details, facebook.com/events/1036345427140957.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra concert: “Forgotten Gems,” $10, $5 students, ages 10 and under free, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; details, 812-535-6440.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CDT, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CDT, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack provided; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
• Mobile office hours with Sen. Mike Braun’s staff, 2 to 3 p.m., office area, Newport Public Library, 385 E. Market St.; Braun not in attendance; registration required; schedule appointment, mark_doud@braun.senate.gov.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St.; opportunity for community to ask questions, learn more about Mayor Duke Bennett’s work in Terre Haute neighborhoods, one-on-one interaction, discuss community issues; complimentary pie and coffee refreshments sponsored by Springhill Village.
• Roller skating events, free admission, $3 skate rental, Wigwam Skate and Event Center; skating class 6 p.m., skating session 6:30 p.m.; enter to win free bicycle; details, rob@wigwamskating.com or rollerskating.com.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Community brainstorming session, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Community Life Center, Emmanuel Methodist Church, 6076 U.S. 150; on working together to build up West Terre Haute/westside community, ask questions, discover common ground; free refreshments; information, 812-535-4218, dr.clark.cowden@gmail.com or facebook.com/EmmanuelWTH.
• Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco, 5 to 8 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 201 E. Turner St.; DelVisco shares fishing tips, answers questions, takes selfies, signs autographs; register to win fishing prize package valued at more than $200.
Friday
Vigo County
• Haunted Halloween Happenings, 7 to 10 p.m., all ages with parent’s discretion, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; $3 haunted train and hayrides, glow products and fall treats for purchase; hosted by Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department; details, 812-232-0147.
Oct. 23
Vigo County
• National Prescription Drug Take-Back Event, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; collecting unused or expired medications for safe disposal; drive-through drop-off; free, confidential paper shredding on site from Data Management Shredding.
• Fall Foliage Hike, 10 a.m. to noon, all ages, Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, 1121 W. Concannon Ave., West Terre Haute; hosted by Ouabache Land Conservancy; Dr. Robert Jean leads hike through tallgrass prairie and roughly 25 species of trees; social distance; wear long pants, hiking boots or good tennis shoes; details, ouabachelandconservancy.org, OLC on Facebook, or ouabachelandconservancy@gmail.com.
• Haunted Halls, free, 4 to 6 p.m., YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; kids make way through Y, meet local organizations, receive candy; fire and police departments on site.
