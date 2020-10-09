Today
Vigo County
• Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic open 8 a.m. to noon today; services including labs for patients of all ages, masks required; information, facebook.com/wheatclinic; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Drive-Thru Scare, $22 per vehicle, exhibit hall, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41 South; haunted drive-thru 6:30 to 9 p.m., classic Halloween movie 9 p.m.; creepy music on 94.1 FM, scary characters, concessions; tickets, scare.eventbrite.com; continues Oct. 17 and 18.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• National White Cane Day Celebration, 10:15 a.m., WILL Center, Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue; blind people use white cane to avoid obstacles, find steps, locate doorways; proclamation by Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Federal Coffee and Fine Foods donating portion of sales to WILL Center’s low vision program; details, 812-298-9455.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• River City Art Association virtual membership show, Gaslight Art Colony Facebook page, facebook.com/gaslightartcolony, and gaslightartcolony.com;gallery open to patrons Oct. 20 through Nov. 14, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; information, 217-293-1050.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge drive-through fundraiser, 4 to 7 p.m., Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets; $5 for 16-ounce bowl of chili, $2 hot dog, $3 chili dog; handmade Hungarian cat and dog figures for sale, $10 kit, $15 finished, $25 pair; ethnic, Hungarian cookbooks for sale.
• Trunk or Treat Parade, 5 p.m., Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; businesses handing out candy to children in vehicles; information, 812-232-0147.
• Benefit for Wounded Warriors Project, 6 p.m., Prairie Creek Auction Facility, 6468 W. Darwin Ferry Drive; opening prayer 6:30 p.m., live auction 7 p.m., fireworks 9 p.m., bonfire, live music, meat smoked by OMG BBQ, fellowship, door prizes; bring lawn chair, optional item for auction and covered dish; to register, 812-201-9484.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.