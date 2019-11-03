Today
Vigo County
• “The Tempest,” Rose Drama Club production, 1:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; tickets, $10 to $15, hatfieldhall.com.
• Trunk or Treat, 5 to 6 p.m., parking lot off Oak Street, Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST Monday, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring Tory Keefer, family nurse practitioner, Paris Clinic; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Horizon Health, Paris; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Campus and Community series, noon to 1:30 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.; examination and discussion of Netflix documentary series “The Family”; lunch available; information, 812-232-0186.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Nomad Yarn Shop open, 4 to 8 p.m., M. Mogger’s Restaurant and Pub, 908 Poplar St.; information, nomadyarnshop.com.
• Euchre tournament, $6, check in 5:15 p.m., start 6 p.m., VFW Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Marshall First United Methodist Church Chili Day, 702 Plum St.; breakfast, freewill donation, 7 to 8:30 a.m. CST, with scrambled eggs and biscuits and gravy; lunch and supper, $8, $4 ages 10 and under, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with chili, broccoli cheese or vegetable soup; a la carte items $3; information, 217-264-1449 or 217-826-8041.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
• “Listen to Your Art,” $15 cash, noon to 2 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; make lighted Christmas tree; cost covers pottery, paint, glaze, light snacks, drinks; registration, 812-232-3245.
Clay County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Brazil Housing Authority, West Jackson and South Franklin streets, Brazil; fruits and vegetables for low prices; presented by United Way; information, uwwv.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Anthony Square, 400 College Ave.; 11 to 11:45 a.m., Peddle Park, 1616 S. 25th St.; 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Dreiser Square Housing, 115 Dreiser Square; and 2 to 2:45 p.m., Warren Village Apartments, 1300 N. 25th St.; information, uwwv.org.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Moore Langen, 200 Hulman St.; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Drive; 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., Greenwood Manor, 2600 S. 19th St.; and 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Lange Apartments, 1400 North Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Roman Catholic Mass, noon, Robert Westrup Memorial Chapel, Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St.
• National Veterans’ Small Business Week Workshop, free, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, 30 N. Seventh St., Hall 110; funding how-to for veteran-owned small businesses; registration, eventbrite.com.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
• Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver, free, 8 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; information, hulmancenter.org/speaker-series.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4 and older, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• “Eating for Cognitive Health,” 6:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on how healthy eating can help delay cognitive decline; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Friends of Marshall Public Library meeting, 5 to 6 p.m. CST, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Clay County
• Veterans’ open house, 3 to 5 p.m., 100 E. National Ave., Brazil; presented by Clay County Historical Society; meet-and-greet with retired Col. David W. Eberly, prisoner of war in Persian Gulf War, to be inducted into Indiana Veterans’ Military Hall of Fame.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m., Maryvale Apartments, 3461 S. Mary’s Road, West Terre Haute; 12:15 to 1:45 p.m., Wabash Valley Health Center, 1436 Locust St.; 2 to 3 p.m., Garfield Towers, 2200 Garfield Ave.; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., CAS Building, Hamilton Center, 500 Eighth Ave.; information, uwwv.org.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
Friday
Vigo County
• Casual Friday Ride, free, 6 p.m., all ages and skill levels, main parking lot, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; ages 13 and under require adult supervision; hybrids and mountain bikes preferable, helmets required; bring bike light or head lamp; information, Griffin Bike Park on Facebook or 812-462-3392.
Saturday
Clay County
• “Threads That Bind,” Union United Methodist Women quilt show, $2 admission, under age 12 free, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, 780 E. County Road 600 North, Brazil; quilts and related items, antique sewing machines; baked potato bar, freewill donation; pie and coffee $1 each; baked items for sale; information, 812-241-8225.
• Cory Zion Church turkey supper, freewill offering, 4 to 8 p.m., 3476 W. County Road 300 South, Cory.
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Hungarian Lodge rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets.
• Gardening in the Village, free, 9:30 a.m. to noon, ages 8 and older, Pioneer Village, Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road; help revitalize gardens and native plantings throughout village; can bring tools, gloves, kneeling pads; information, 812-462-3392 or Laura.Maloney@VigoCounty.in.gov.
• State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, community office hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., Community Room 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
• Vigo County Youth Soccer Association Victory Vine 5K and Messy Mile kids’ fun run, start at WaterTower Estates winery, 525 W. Springhill Drive; post-race party with food, games, kids’ zone, adult beverage for ages 21 and older; registration, vcysavictoryvine5k.itsyourrace.com.
• Pierson Township Volunteer Fire Department chicken noodle dinner, 4 to 730 p.m., Pierson Township Community Center, Blackhawk; $10, $5 ages 4 to 12, ages 3 and under free, $1 dessert; chicken and noodles, sides, drinks, dessert; carryout available.
