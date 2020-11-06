Today

Vigo County

• Hungarian Lodge Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; decorations, gifts, household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Hungarian chili, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.

• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.

• Holiday Shoppes at the YMCA, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vigo County YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; craft fair/vendor fair, get jump-start on holiday shopping.

Monday

Clark County, Ill.

• Food for Fines, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, through November, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; pay overdue book fines with nonperishable food items, one item equals $5 off fines; restores borrowing privileges; donated to Marshall Food and Clothing Pantry; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.

• “I Can Read,” free, second-graders, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, through Dec. 1, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; parents bring proof of address to get child’s first library card; read portion of Dr. Seuss book, get free book and goodie bag; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.

Vigo County

• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.

Tuesday

Vigo County

• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; featuring sliced beef, mashed potatoes; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; information, saterrehaute.org.

• Virtual Taizé service, “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.

Wednesday

Clay County

• Veterans Day celebration, 10:15 a.m., Clay County Courthouse, Brazil; celebrating Armistice day and end of World War I, honoring veterans; patriotic concert at 10:15, by Jackson Township Community Band; program at 11, American Legion Post 2 of Brazil saluting veterans with patriotic remarks, songs; social distancing and wearing masks appreciated.

Vigo County

• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.

• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.

• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.

Friday

Vigo County

• Ivy Tech Student Pantry donation drive-through, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., clock tower parking lot, 8000 S. Education Drive; accepting donations of nonperishable food, cleaning products, school supplies, personal hygiene products; monetary donations, impact.ivytech.edu/COIDonationDrive or email TerreHaute-Foundation@ivytech.edu.

• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.

Nov. 14

Clark County, Ill.

• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 2:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; must take prior to printing alone; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.

Vigo County

• Hungarian Lodge Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; decorations, gifts, household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.

