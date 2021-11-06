Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children's area; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Share Your Thanksgiving food and funds drive, today to Thursday, various locations; Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank accepting nonperishable food and money; hearty soups, peanut butter, canned fruit in 100-percent juice, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, whole grain cereals; no glass containers; Apple House, Kroger, Old National Bank, Holler Family Dentistry, Smudde Family Dentistry, Vigo County schools.
• Hungarian Lodge annual Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; Christmas decorations, gifts, household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary cat and dog figures.
• Holiday Shoppes at the Y and health fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., YMCA, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; shops with Christmas gifts, health screenings and information.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Good Rockin' Tonight, $17, $22 reserved, 7 p.m., Boot City Opry, 11904 S U.S. 41; 1950s rock-'n'-roll tribute; music by Elvis, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Everly Brothers, Eddie Cochrane, Jerry Lee Lewis; tickets, 812-299-8521.
• "Brahms and Beach," Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra concert, $18 to $55, $5 to $11 child, 7:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Eighth St.; with cellist Natania Hoffman and violinist Benjamin Hoffman; tickets, thso.org or 812-237-3737.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CST, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Clay County
• U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.-08) staff mobile office hours, commissioners' room, Clay County Courthouse, 609 E. National Ave., Brazil; meeting with members of community, assist Hoosiers facing problems with federal agency.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Wabash Valley Genealogical Society meeting, members free, $15 membership, $20 family, 6:30 p.m., online via Zoom; “The Great War: Researching Your World War I Ancestors” by Michael L. Strauss, accredited genealogist and forensic investigator; membership application, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank fundraiser, Papa John's Pizza, 99 Forest Park Plaza, Brazil; store donating portion of sales to Catholic Charities.
Vermillion County
• Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank fundraiser, Papa John's Pizza, 1783 E. Indiana 163, Ste J, Clinton; store donating portion of sales to Catholic Charities.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank fundraiser, Papa John's Pizza, 1234 Wabash Ave. and 4842 S. U.S. 41; stores donating portion of sales to Catholic Charities.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member's name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Taizé prayer service, "The Spirit Breathes...," free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary's Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; by Sisters of Providence; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or "Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods" Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CST, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Crawford County, Ill.
• Veterans Day program, 2 p.m., Hutsonville Jr. High School gymnasium, 500 W. Clover St. #1; all veterans and active service members welcome; honoring all local veterans, especially those from The Heritage veterans home; guest speaker, 2005 Hutsonville graduate and Army National Guard member David Allen Stone with new Nashville recording "Bury These Burdens"; details, 618-553-9709 or diana.stephens@hutsonvilletigers.net.
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for Wabash Valley Road Runners Club annual Indiana Fall Classic Race, $15 to $20, event Saturday, 6067 E. Old. Maple Ave., Hawthorn Park; packet pickup 8:30 a.m., one-mile race 9:50 a.m., 10K 10:10 a.m.; main race covers 6.2 miles through park; early packet pickup 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Pacesetter Sports, 2831 S. Third St.; online registration required, wvrr.org/indiana-fall-classic.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Parke County
• Veterans Day program, 9 a.m., Rockville Elementary School gymnasium, 406 Elm St.; all veterans invited; send photos of local veterans to socialmedia@ncp.k12.in.us with name of veteran, branch of service, Parke County high school if applicable.
• Veterans Day program, 10 a.m., Parke Heritage High School gymnasium, 506 N. Beadle St., Rockville; all veterans invited; coffee and donuts for veterans and guests, 9:15 a.m.; send photos of local veterans to socialmedia@ncp.k12.in.us with name of veteran, branch of service, Parke County high school if applicable.
• Turkey Run Elementary School and Parke Heritage Middle School Veterans Day program, 2 p.m., PHMS gymnasium, 1551 Indiana 47, Marshall; all veterans invited; send photos of local veterans to socialmedia@ncp.k12.in.us with name of veteran, branch of service, Parke County high school if applicable.
Vigo County
• Vigo County Veterans Day Parade and Armistice Ceremony, 10 a.m., Fourth Street and Wabash Avenue to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 972, 12th and Eagle streets; respect those who have fought for country's freedom; three Terre Haute bands, veteran support organizations, 65+ groups; ceremony and food follow parade at VFW; details, facebook.com/LoyalVeteransBattalion/events.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Share Your Thanksgiving food and funds drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank accepting nonperishable food and monetary donations including hearty soups, peanut butter, canned fruit in 100-percent juice, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, whole grain cereals; no glass containers.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Here Come the Mummies, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; masks required; tickets, $29, $24 under age 18, hatfieldhall.com, 812-877-8544 or Hatfield Hall ticket desk.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Nov. 13
Vigo County
• Vigo County 4-H Council Holiday Craft Bazaar, $1 admission, ages 10 and under free, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; over 90 local vendors including handmade crafts, jewelry, embroidery, clothing, kitchenware, fall and Christmas décor, woodworking, artwork; supports 4-H scholarship fund; vendors, Vigo4hfund@gmail.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• ToyStock live and virtual musical benefit, toy donation or $10 suggested, noon to 11 p.m., Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League facility, 3006 N. 16th St.; raising funds and gathering toys for Marine Corps Reserves annual Toys for Tots campaign; concert broadcast on YouTube; food for purchase, cash bar, T-shirts; hosted by Musicians Giving Back; donations and online show, Musiciansgivingback.org.
