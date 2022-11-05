Today
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Woman’s Department Club Junior Department meeting and bowling bash, noon, Vigo Bowl, 210 S. 9½ St.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Dining to Defeat Domestic Violence, $40, $320 table, mocktail hour 5 p.m., dinner and program 6 p.m., Chances and Services for Youth gymnasium, 1101 S. 13th St.
“Dance Around the World” by Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, $18 to $55, $5 to $11 child, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; tickets, thso.org
Sunday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 1 to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Big Fun Happy Hours, $50, 4 to 7 p.m., Country Club of Terre Haute, 57 Allendale; details, 812-235-2801; registration, wabashvalleyartspaces.com, or mail check to Art Spaces, 669 Ohio St., Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Monday
Vigo County
Terre Haute After 5 annual Christmas auction of gifts, $25 dinner and event, 6:30 p.m., Red Barn at Sycamore Farm, 5001 E. Poplar St.; reservations and cancellations, 812-243-5042 or cwcafterfive@gmail.com.
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733 or maplecenter.org.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes…,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Stayin’ Alive, $24 to $26, $21 to $23 ISU faculty/staff, $5 youth, 7:30PM, Tilson Auditorium, Tirey Hall, 200 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University; tickets, hulmancenter.org or 877-ISU-TIXS (478-8497).
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
Marshall First Methodist Church Chili Day, 702 Plum St., Marshall; drive-through lunch, $10, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST, church parking lot Seventh Street entrance; supper, $10, 5 to 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall; details, 217-264-1449 or 217-826-8041.
Clay County
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; details, loriaplin@gmail.com or 812-917-4970; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST, Chester P. Sutton Community Center for Seniors of Edgar County, 256 W. Court St., Paris; details, loriaplin@gmail.com or 812-917-4970.
Vigo County
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Rose-Hulman music ensembles fall concert, free, 7:30 p.m., Hatfield Hall, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; details, hatfieldhall.com.
Thursday
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St.; complimentary pie and coffee.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Vigo County
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” free, 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Cecilian Auditorium, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; presented by SMWC Department of Music and Theater.
Nov. 12
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization meeting, free, 10:30 a.m., private side room, MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard.
