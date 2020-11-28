Today
Vigo County
• Blood drive, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Sunday, ages 17 and older in good health, Versiti Blood Center, 2021 S. Third St.; take photo ID with birth date; takes one hour; appointment, 317-916-5150 or versiti.org/Indiana.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Virtual Women’s Advent Retreat, single women ages 18 to 42, 9 p.m. today and weekly through Dec. 28, Zoom videoconferencing app; download “Pray As You Go” app, pray-as-you-go.org or Google Play; listen to session, join Sisters of Providence on Zoom to discuss and pray; registration, WomensAdventRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org, 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Vigo County Green Party virtual meeting, 7 p.m., Zoom videoconferencing app; Green Party information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty; meeting details, vigo@greenpartyin.com or 812-263-0441.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
