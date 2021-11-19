Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Water|Ways Smithsonian Institute exhibit grand opening, Vigo County School Corp. Administration Conference Center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute; welcome 11:30 a.m., ribbon cutting 11:50 a.m., exhibit opens at noon; on role water plays in daily lives, how it affects local community; hosted by RiverSCAPE; exhibit open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; registration, wabashriverscape@gmail.com.
• “Christmas at The Woods: A New Beginning” by Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra, $10, $5 students, ages 10 and under free, 2 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; bring socks to donate to 14th and Chestnut Community Center, Providence Food Pantry; St. Nicholas arrives at intermission with small gifts; free punch and cookies.
• “The Cemetery Club” (PG), $16, $10 students and youth, 8 p.m. today, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Community Theatre of Terre Haute, 1431 S. 25th St.; comedy follows three Jewish widows who meet for tea once a month before visiting husbands’ graves; bring proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, masks required; tickets, ctth.org or 812-232-7172.
• Mary Pfeifer tribute to Patsy Cline, $15, $20 reserved, 7 p.m., Boot City Opry, 11904 U.S. 41 South; performing Cline’s greatest hits and recordings from ‘50s and ‘60s, stories from career; details, bootcityopry.com; tickets, 812-299-8521.
• Cheers for Charity, $45, $60 VIP, 7 to 10 p.m., Mussallem Union, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; wine and bourbon tasting, each paired with appetizer; silent auction, music by Mullet Over; learn about Catholic Charities’ mission; VIP 6:15 p.m. cocktail hour, appetizers; tickets, 812-232-1447, ccthin.org or @CatholicCharitiesTerreHaute on Facebook and Instagram.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Edgar County, Ill.
• “Dashing Through the Lights” one-mile walk/run, $5, $20 family, registration 5:30 p.m. CST at Laker Stadium, Twin Lakes Park, 30 Twin Lakes Drive, Paris; view of lighted Holiday in the Park displays, presented by Bee Well of Edgar County; event start and end at lighted tunnel off Steidl Road; non-competitive, no awards, lighted holiday swag welcome; hot chocolate and candy canes follow; no spectators beyond start/finish line.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Parke County
• Bridgeton Country Christmas, free admission and parking, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; vendors in Artisans Barn; seasonal meal at Collom’s General Store; visit Mill for food and organic stone-ground products; 1878 House, 1822 Log Cabin, Old Barn New for gifts, antiques, handmade crafts; live Christmas music with Bill Robison, 1878 Barn; details, 765-548-2093.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Nov. 27
Parke County
• Bridgeton Country Christmas, free admission and parking, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; visit Santa, 1 to 3 p.m. today and Sunday, 1822 Case Log Cabin; shops, vendors, gifts, antiques, handmade crafts, live Christmas music; details, 765-548-2093.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Gobbler Games Thanksgiving Weekend Boys Basketball Shootout, $8 for all games, 10:30 a.m., Hulman Center, 200 N. Eighth St., Indiana State University; six games featuring Vigo County, Central and Southern Indiana teams; hosted by Terre Haute South Vigo High School; details, thsouthsports.com; tickets, https://public.eventlink.com/tickets?t=7001&p=14065.
