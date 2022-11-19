Today
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke Family Farms open; 1 to 5 p.m. CST today, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 13825 County Road 1030 East, Martinsville; details, 217-251-6688 or dahnkespinepatch.com.
Clay County
Manning, Perkins and Mason Band jam session with Big Daddy, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.
Vigo County
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, all day rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; you-cut and you-choose Scotch pine, Douglas fir, white pine trees; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Vigo County 4-H Council Holiday Craft Bazaar, $1 admission including door prize ticket, children free, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., exhibit hall, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41; booth space, msedletzeck@gmail.com.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Woman’s Department Club Friendsgiving Luncheon, noon, Miss Gall’s Grocery, 22nd Street and Maple Avenue; details and reservations, 812-235-3562.
Terre Haute Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra concert; $10; free for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College students, faculty, staff, Sisters of Providence; 2 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Conservatory of Music, SMWC, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Sunday
Vigo County
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, noon until dark rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 3:30 to 5 p.m. CST today to Wednesday, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, 4 p.m. until dark today to Wednesday, rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
Court Appointed Special Advocates Basket Bonanza silent auction, Vigo County Government Annex, 147 Oak St.; helps raise funds for Christmas in Whoville event; details, 812-231-5658 or CASA.Info@vigocounty.in.gov.
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, self-serve only, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 3:30 to 5 p.m. CST, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Clay County
Sugar Ridge Pines open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2473 S. Indiana 59, Center Point; choose-and-cut Scotch pines; pre-cut Fraser fir, Canaan fir, Scotch pine; handmade wreaths and crafts; details on Facebook or 812-835-5602.
Parke County
Bridgeton Country Christmas, free admission and parking, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday, Bridgeton National Historic District; visit Santa in 1822 Case Log Cabin 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday; details, bridgetonmill@gmail.com, 765-548-0106 or bridgetonindiana.com.
Vigo County
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, all day rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Nov. 26
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, 9 a.m. to dark rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Santa at The Meadows; noon to 5 p.m. The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; photos $20 for first sheet of 5x7s; $5 each additional, 8x10, two 5x7s or eight wallets.
