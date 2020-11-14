Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 2:30 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; must take prior to printing alone; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; decorations, gifts, household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Food for Fines, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, through November, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; pay overdue book fines with nonperishable food items, one item equals $5 off fines; restores borrowing privileges; donated to Marshall Food and Clothing Pantry; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
• “I Can Read,” free, second-graders, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, through Dec. 1, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; parents bring proof of address to get child’s first library card; read portion of Dr. Seuss book, get free book and goodie bag; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Operation Christmas Child, various times today to Nov. 23; curbside drop-off option for Samaritan’s Purse project, collecting shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide; drop-off locations, samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center 25th anniversary celebration, free, 6:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom videoconferencing app; Eva Kor’s son Alex Kor, friends of the museum, keynote speaker Derek Rhodes on “How to Change the World”; information, info@candlesholocaustmuseum.org; registration, candlesholcocaustmuseum.org.
Thursday
Vigo County
• TEDxWomenTerreHaute: “My Type of Woman,” 5 to 7:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom video-conferencing app; focuses on type of women who inspire people and not societal standards that are put on women; hosted by Women’s Resource Center, Indiana State University; registration link, indstate.edu/student-affairs/wrc.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars gala, broadcast live at 7 p.m. on WAWV-ABC from Hulman Center; competition using local stars, online silent auction; benefits Chances And Services for Youth; www.casyonline.org/stars; information, 812-231-8911 or 812-232-3952.
Nov. 21
Parke County
• Pulled pork barbecue fundraiser, 4 to 7 p.m., Mecca campus Free Life Community Church, 4924 College St.; carryout or drive through; $10 meal, sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, roll; $6 children’s meal, applesauce side; homemade baked goods for sale; information, 812-201-4304; tickets, facebook.com/FLCCMecca or at event.
