Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, 8 to 11 a.m., $6, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; benefits local charities.
• Hungarian Lodge annual Christmas rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; Christmas decorations, gifts, household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary cat and dog figures; homemade chicken noodle soup $5 per bowl.
• Fall Frenzy yard sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mark United Church of Christ, 475 S. Fruitridge Ave.; food for purchase, clothing, books, household items, Christmas decorations.
• Vigo County 4-H Council Holiday Craft Bazaar, $1 admission, ages 10 and under free, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; over 90 local vendors including handmade crafts, jewelry, embroidery, clothing, kitchenware, fall and Christmas décor, woodworking, artwork; supports 4-H scholarship fund; vendors, Vigo4hfund@gmail.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• ToyStock live and virtual musical benefit, toy donation or $10 suggested, noon to 11 p.m., Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League facility, 3006 N. 16th St.; raising funds and gathering toys for Marine Corps Reserves annual Toys for Tots campaign; concert broadcast on YouTube; food for purchase, cash bar, T-shirts; hosted by Musicians Giving Back; donations and online show, Musiciansgivingback.org.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CST, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-Eighth) staff mobile office hours, noon to 1 p.m., city hall, 17 Harding St.; meet with members of community, assist Hoosiers facing problems with federal agency.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CST, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CST, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• "Take Back the Night" march and rally, 7 p.m., Dede I, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; bringing awareness to gender and sexual violence at ISU and in community; organized by GNDR 450 students; resource fair 6 p.m., Dede II and III; campus march and and plate-breaking ceremony follow.
• Wabash Valley Audubon Society program, free, 6:30 p.m., Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center, 5170 E. Poplar St.; writer and photographer Mike Lunsford on life and times of Gene Stratton-Porter, aka The Bird Woman, author of "The Song of the Cardinal," at gutenberg.org/ebooks/533; details, facebook.com/wabashvalleyaudubon or wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
• Solarize East Central Indiana Zoom meeting, free, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; federal tax credit extended for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures, businesses; affiliated with Solarize Indiana; advance registration required, facebook.com/solarizeECI, cvann@bsu.edu or jvann@bsu.edu.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CST, seventh to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack provided; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CST, ages 3 to 5, children's area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Co., 75 N. Third St.; ask questions, learn more about mayor’s work, one-on-one interaction, voice concerns; complimentary pie and coffee sponsored by Springhill Village.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Nov. 20
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Mary Pfeifer tribute to Patsy Cline, $15, $20 reserved, 7 p.m., Boot City Opry, 11904 S. U.S. 41; performing Cline’s greatest hits and recordings from '50s and '60s, stories from career; details, bootcityopry.com; tickets, 812-299-8521.
• Cheers for Charity, $45, $60 VIP, 7 to 10 p.m., Mussallem Union, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; wine and bourbon tasting, each paired with appetizer; silent auction, music by Mullet Over; learn about Catholic Charities’ mission; VIP 6:15 p.m. cocktail hour, appetizers; tickets, 812-232-1447, ccthin.org or @CatholicCharitiesTerreHaute on Facebook and Instagram.
