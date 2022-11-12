Today
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; pumpkins, straw, corn shocks, mums, miniature golf, kids’ digging area, train ride, corn maze; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk, juice.
“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Department of Music and Theater fall play, free, 7 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Conservatory of Music, SMWC, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Sunday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 1 to 5 p.m. CDT, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
“All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Department of Music and Theater fall play, free, 2 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Conservatory of Music, SMWC, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
Dahnke’s Pine Patch open, 3:30 to 5 p.m. CDT today to Friday, 13825 N. 1030 St., Martinsville; details, dahnkespinepatch.com.
Vigo County
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Casey Senior Social Center, 2 SW Second St.; details, 812-230-7772 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CDT, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Wabash Valley Audubon Society meeting, free, 6:30 p.m., nature center, Dobbs Memorial Park, 5170 E. Poplar St.; details, facebook.com/wabashvalleyaudubon or wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CDT, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack provided; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Vigo County
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Nov. 19
Clay County
Manning, Perkins and Mason Band jam session with Big Daddy, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.
Vigo County
Vigo County 4-H Council Holiday Craft Bazaar, $1 admission including door prize ticket, children free, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., exhibit hall, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. U.S. 41; msedletzeck@gmail.com.
Holiday Hill Tree Farms open, all day rain or shine, 3021 E. Feree Drive; you-cut Scotch pine, Douglas fir and White pine trees; details, facebook.com/HolidayHillTreeFarm or 812-249-2195.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Woman’s Department Club Friendsgiving Luncheon, noon, Miss Gall’s Grocery, 22nd Street and Maple Avenue; details and reservations, 812-235-3562.
Terre Haute Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra concert; $10; free for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College students, faculty, staff, Sisters of Providence; Cecilian Auditorium, Conservatory of Music, SMWC, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
