Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Annual community-wide yard sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Marshall; presented by Marshall Main Street and Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce; rain or shine; details, 217-826-9023 or 217-826-2034.
• Clean Suds Apothecary & Gifts grand opening/open house/ribbon cutting, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT, 708 Archer Ave., Suite 5, Marshall; ribbon cutting 10 a.m.; 100 percent natural soaps, bath salts, scrubs, lotions, nails, Ionic foot detox soaks, trendy hats, monthly subscription boxes, gift corner.
Vigo County
• Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic Women’s Health Day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. 6½ St.; pap smears, STD screening, HIV screening via PositiveLink, pregnancy tests, mammogram referrals through YWCA, gift bags; CODA, Connecting Kids to Coverage, Wabash Valley Massage; appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Sunday
Clark County, Ill.
• Journey Well Online virtual wellness book club, 4 p.m. CDT, via Zoom, presented by Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave., Marshall; featuring “The Paleo Cure” by Chris Kresser; clarity around what is healthy to eat, sense of listening to body, right amount of sleep; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-253; registration, journeywelltogether.com.
Vigo County
• Mother’s Day Brunch; $24.95, $22.95 ages 60 and older, $12.95 ages 5 to 11, ages 4 and under free; 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. 2 p.m.; O’Shaughnessy Dining Room, Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; prime rib, shrimp, chicken, breakfast, desserts, cash bar; information, 812-535-4285; tickets required, Brunch.SistersofProvidence.org, or Linden Leaf Gifts.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society meeting, 6 p.m., using Zoom; featuring Judy Russell, “Dowered and Bound Out: Records of Widows and Orphans”; membership required, $15, $20 family; membership and Zoom link, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Mindful Me, free, 10:30 a.m. CDT, ages 3 to 8 and caregivers, via Zoom; presented by Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave., Marshall; story to introduce concepts of mindfulness, virtual activity; recordings available afterward; registration includes email with list of needed materials; details, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Virtual Taizé service, “The Spirit Breathes...,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall, Ill.; featuring Jen Green, bachelor of health science,Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter, Bloomington, Ill.; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Twin Lakes Rehab and Health Care; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
May 15
Vigo County
• Hauteans for Haitians, $20 suggested donation, 9 a.m., ages 7 and older, Cross Lane Community church, 2204 Lafayette Ave.; partnering with Haitian Christian Outreach and Lifeline Christian Mission to provide 40,000 meals toward helping the hungry in Haiti; 150+ participants measure and box food, receive T-shirt; registration, 812-466-6766 or tracy@clcchurch.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, bring ID,have referral number; details, 812-235-5401.
