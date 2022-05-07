Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children’s area; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for Bikers, Blessing and BBQ; registration, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 p.m., dance 7 p.m.
• Drive-through Hungarian cabbage roll dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; presented by First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society; Hungarian dinner $10, with stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes, green beans; $15 two sides and two cabbage rolls; $5 cabbage rolls; ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks, whimsical handmade cat and dog figures available for purchase, $10 craft kits, $15 finished stand-up figures, $25 pair.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Taizé prayer service, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road of U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; or via livestream; song, quiet contemplation, inspired readings; all faith traditions welcome to attend; details and livestream link, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or 812-535-2952.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St.; meet with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns; free pie and coffee; details, 812-299-6300.
• Taizé prayer service, “The Spirit Breathes...,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, Taize.SistersofProvidence.org.
Wednesday
Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring Christine Toevs, MD, Terre Haute Regional Hospital; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Elara Caring, Terre Haute; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Chester P. Sutton Community for Seniors of Edgar County, 256 W. Court St., Paris; featuring Andrea Applegate, Sarah Bush Lincoln, Mattoon; lunch provided; reservations required, 217-465-8143.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring Larry Wetnight, Major Wellness; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Marshall Rehabilitation and Wellness; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
May 14
Vigo County
• Delta Theta Tau Brain Tumor 5K, start 9 a.m., Delta Theta Tau Shelter, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; supports Head for the Cure, brain tumor research and patient programs across the country; packet pickup 8 a.m.; details, mrsamandaallendtt@gmail.com or search Head for the Cure 5K on Facebook; registration, https://headforthecure.org/foundation/events.
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization meeting, free, 10:30 a.m., private side room, MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; open discussion; for people who have or previously had breast cancer, and their family and friends.
