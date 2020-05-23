The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Today
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave. Social distancing at payment station; servers will be wearing masks. Menu: biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage patties, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk or juice. Proceeds to benefit Moose charities.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Northside Community United Methodist Church drive-thru fish fry, $10, 4 to 7 p.m., 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.; three pieces of fish, steak fries, coleslaw, applesauce, baked beans; supports Wycliffe Bible Translation Group.
