Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.