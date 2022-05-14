Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax assistance, daily except Sunday by appointment, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; volunteers trained through AARP Tax-Aide program to assist middle and low-income taxpayers; wear mask, bring last year’s income tax forms and supporting documentation; schedule appointment, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Delta Theta Tau Brain Tumor 5K, start 9 a.m., Delta Theta Tau Shelter, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; supports Head for the Cure, brain tumor research and patient programs across the country; packet pickup 8 a.m.; details, mrsamandaallendtt@gmail.com or search Head for the Cure 5K on Facebook; registration, https://headforthecure.org/foundation/events.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; farm-fresh meat, eggs and produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, plants and herbs, home-baked goods and handmade products; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization meeting, free, 10:30 a.m., private side room, MCL Cafeteria, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; open discussion; for people who have or previously had breast cancer, and their family and friends.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 p.m., dance 7 p.m.
Monday
Sullivan County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Stewart-Norris Post #197, 824 N. Washington St., Shelburn; featuring Christine Toevs, MD, Terre Haute Regional Hospital; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Elara Caring, Terre Haute; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Early registration deadline for Memorial Day 5K and Fun Run; 20, $15 ages 12 and under, $25 day of event; one-mile 8:40 a.m., 5K 9 a.m. May 30; Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Aev.; honoring veterans and current servicemen and women; awards for all age levels for 5K, door prizes raffled off; registration, 812-232-0147.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Casey Senior Social Center, 2 SW Second St., Casey; featuring Greg Spillman, director of Sarah Bush Lincoln Advanced Wound Center, Mattoon, Ill.; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by The Villas of Holly Brook, 17050 N. Quality Lime, Marshall; details, 812-230-7772 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CDT, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
Vermillion County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; featuring Horizon Health specialist, Paris, Ill.; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc., lunch provided by Clinton Gardens; registration required, 765-832-1973.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Teen Advisory Board, after school to 4:30 p.m. CDT, 7th to 12th grades, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; light snack provided; registration recommended, 217-826-2535.
• Little Book Beginners, 6:30 p.m. CDT, ages 3 to 5, children’s area, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; child must be accompanied by adult; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Vigo County
