Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; information, 812-241-2943.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
• Spring plant sale, noon to 5 p.m., White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; organically grown plants; tomatoes, peppers, kale, chard, cucumbers; oregano, thyme, cilantro, dill, marjoram, basil; various types of flowers; cash, credit cards accepted; Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2932 or wvc@spsmw.org.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Bikers’ Blessing, free, 10:15 a.m., all motorcycle riders, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; presented by Sisters of Providence; blessing, prayer for safety on roads; memento for each rider and passenger; information, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org; registration, Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
Wednesday
Sullivan County
• Positive Link HIV Services, free, 1 to 4 p.m., Pace Health Connection building, 1120 N. Section St., Sullivan; holistic approach to managing HIV, prevention resources including pre-exposure prophylaxis once-a-day HIV prevention pill, full continuum of services; information, pjones@pacecaa.org or mshort4@iuhealth.org.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• National Road’s Rusty Rooster grand opening/open house, 10 a.m. CDT until dark today and Saturday, 15589 E. National Road, Marshall; ribbon cutting 4 p.m. today; farmhouse décor, spring plants, flowers, pumpkins and mums in fall, barn finds, vintage items, gently used quilts, garden décor, candles; information on Facebook.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Art Guild Spring Art Show, 10 a.m. today to 5 p.m. Saturday, third floor, Vigo County Historical Society and Museum Event Center, 929 Wabash Ave.; awards ceremony and reception 6 to 8 p.m. today; refreshments served; information on Wabash Valley Art Guild Facebook page or 812-201-6770.
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Jonah fish fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Northside United Methodist Church, 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.; drive thru, inside dining, and outside dining weather permitting, with limited seating for social distancing; drive thru meal of three pieces of fish, steak fries and two sides; dine in meals have steak fries, all the fish you can eat while dining in, with choices of two sides (baked beans, coleslaw and applesauce); all drive thru tickets $10; dine in tickets $5 ages 4 to12, and adults, $10.
Saturday
Clark County, Ill.
• Annual community-wide yard sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Marshall; presented by Marshall Main Street and Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce; rain or shine; information, 217-826-9023 or 217-826-2034.
• Clean Suds Apothecary & Gifts grand opening/open house and ribbon cutting, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT, 708 Archer Ave., Suite 5, Marshall; ribbon cutting 10 a.m.; 100 percent natural soaps, bath salts, scrubs, lotions, nails, Ionic foot detox soaks, trendy hats, monthly subscription boxes, gift corner.
Vigo County
• Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic Women’s Health Day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Landsbaum Center for Health Education, 1433 N. 6½ St.; pap smears, STD screening, HIV screening via PositiveLink, pregnancy tests, mammogram referrals through YWCA, gift bags; CODA, Connecting Kids to Coverage, Wabash Valley Massage; appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
