Today
Vigo County
• United Campus Ministries Chili Fest, silent auction and bake shop, $10, $5 ages 6 and under, $5 students with ID, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mark United Church of Christ, 475 S. Fruitridge Ave.; veggie options, hot dogs, potatoes, desserts extra.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50+ who can’t afford tax service, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Live painting with Rae Senarighi, free, 1 to 4 p.m., Burford Hall, 200 N. Sixth St., Indiana State University.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Vigo County Public Library lower level, Seventh and Poplar streets.
• Social Justice Summit keynote address by Rae Senarighi, free, 8 p.m., University Hall theater, 400 N. Eighth St., Indiana State University.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Tot Time: “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish!,” museum admission $8 each, members free, 10 a.m., ages 2 to 5 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; story time, hands-on learning activities; information, education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/tot-time or 812-235-5548.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Meals on Wheels Terre Haute Area Dine to Donate Tour, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fazoli’s, 2940 S. Third St.; information, mowth.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Come Play with Yarn, $1, 2 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring yarn, needles or hooks; bring current project or start new one; information, 812-232-3245.
• Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity house blessing for Dahlia Manalaysay and family, 5 p.m, 1511 S. 13½ St.; sponsored by Indiana State University; information, indstate.edu/habitat or wvh4h.org/isu-build.
• Taizé prayer service, “Act Justly, Love Tenderly, Walk Humbly,” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Immaculate Conception, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; open to all faith traditions, with candlelight, music, and spoken and silent prayers; information, 812-535-2952 or Taize.ProvCenter.org.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Discover the Possibilities, free, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Mosaic office, 2901 Professional Lane; tour and stories of services helping those with intellectual disabilities; information, brenda.tryon@mosaicinfo.org, 812-235-3399 or mosaicinterrehaute.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• TMJ: Is There Any Relief?, free, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Landsbaum Center, 1433 N. 6½ St., Indiana State University; Nancy Humphries on temporomandibular joint dysfunction.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10+, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Art Chatter with artist Rae Senarighi, 5:15 p.m., Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.; presented by Art Spaces Inc.; information, 812-235-2801, info@wabashvalleyartspaces.com or Art Spaces on Facebook.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with “Mother Goose on the Loose,” birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity: Do-It-Yourself Bracelets, free, ages 4+, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; registration, 217-826-2535 or marshalllibrary.com.
• “Moving Day for Laura Ingalls Wilder,” by Laura Keyes, free, 6:30 p.m. CDT, Dale McConchie Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of “sign choir” to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
• Vigo Invasives Management meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Collaborative Space 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, vigoinvasives@gmail.com.
Friday
Vigo County
• TableScapes table voting and silent auction, $5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, Sycamore Banquet Center, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; presented by Arts Illiana; information, artsilliana.org/tablescapes or 812-235-5007.
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• TableScapes Cocktails on the ‘Scapes, $20, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Sycamore Banquet Center, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, talk with table designers; presented by Arts Illiana; information, artsilliana.org/tablescapes or 812-235-5007.
Saturday
Vigo County
• Fontanet Action Community Team breakfast, donation, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. FACT building, 11168 Gallagher Road, Fontanet; information, 812-877-1093.
• Church basement rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairieton United Methodist Church, 3720 W. Kennett Drive; most items freewill donation, coffee and cookies served.
• Baby Explorer: Lucky Charm!, $8, members and under age 2 free, 9:30 a.m., ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, Terre Haute Children’s Museum, 727 Wabash Ave.; nurture early learning through play, books, movement; information, cvesci@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/category/baby-explorer.
• Yippee Pi Day celebrity pie judging fundraiser, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; entry $25 plus two pies; winner receives $100 Outback Steakhouse gift card, $50 gift card for best outback-themed pie; information, loriaplin@gmail.com or 877-223-6109; entry form, senioreducationministries.org/pi.html.
• Emmanuel United Methodist Church Wild Game Dinner, $15 suggested donation, ages 12 and under free, Community Life Center behind church, 6076 U.S. 150; appetizers 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., speaker 7 p.m.; speaker Brendan Kearns, silent auction; tickets required; information, eumcwildgame@gmail.com or 812-249-1481.
• TableScapes Dinner on the ‘Scapes, $65, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sycamore Banquet Center, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; cocktail hour, dinner, live entertainment, TableScapes winners announced; presented by Arts Illiana; information, artsilliana.org/tablescapes or 812-235-5007.
