Today
Vigo County
• Sundays at the Woods: Feasting on Forgiveness, free or donation, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary's Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; explore and reflect on forgiveness as gift from God, experience sacred space; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax preparation by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, ages 50 and older who can't afford tax service, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; appointment, 217-826-2535; information, marshalllibrary.com.
• Marshall Area Youth Network program, 10 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Winter Blahs reading contest, today to Saturday, ages 14 and older, West Union District Library, 209 Union St., West Union; information, 217-279-3556.
Vigo County
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; craft class, $3, members free, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., donate craft items; Afternoon Talks with Judy Collins, $5, $4 each with friend, $2 members, 2 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Kickoff: Mindful Yoga in the Morning, 8 to 9 a.m., meeting rooms A and B, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, www.vigo.lib.in.us/bigread.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with "Mother Goose on the Loose," birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; stimulate learning with rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments; positive reinforcement, developmental tips for caregivers; information, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Human Rights Day, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.; Indiana State University; keynote speaker Holocaust survivors' grandson David Estrin, creator of Together We Remember; workshops 10:15 a.m., noon, 1 p.m.; information, indstate.edu/university-engagement/community-engagement/hrd.
• Free haircuts, 10 a.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Scrapbooking and card-making, $3, members $2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring scrapbook album, pages, special paper, pictures; scissors, die cuts and other tools provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 1 to 5 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Come Play with Yarn, $1, 2 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; bring yarn, needles or hooks; bring current project or start new one; information, 812-232-3245.
• Books and Brews: "Our Town," 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., ages 21 and older, Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.; Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Price-winning play about life in small, turn-of-the-century town; food and drinks for purchase; information, www.vigo.lib.in.us/bigread.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Roman Catholic Mass, noon, Robert Westrup Memorial Chapel, Union Hospital, 1606 N. Seventh St.
• Exploring Denali with a Park Ranger, free, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive.; featuring retired national park ranger Jim Dal Sasso.
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Theater Workshop, 5:30 to 7 p.m., ages 5 to 19, meeting room B, Vigo County Public Library West Branch, 125 N. Church St., West Terre Haute; acting techniques, improvisation, creative games, verbal exercises; information, www.vigo.lib.in.us/bigread.
• Wabash Activity Center events, 300 S. Fifth St.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 6 to 9 p.m.; chess, $2, 6:45 to 9 p.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Figure drawing co-op, $3 to $5 model fee, undergraduate students 50 cents, graduate students $1, 7 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Hall 204, 220 N. Seventh St., Indiana State University.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Toddler Time with "Mother Goose on the Loose," birth to age 3, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535.
• Craftivity, free, ages 4 and older, 2 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com.
• Colony Club teen art club, free, 3:15 to 5 p.m. CST, high school-age students, Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall; for those who enjoy sketching and painting; community projects with adult artist supervision; materials furnished; information, 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com.
• Friends of Marshall Public Library meeting, 5 to 6 p.m. CST, 612 Archer Ave.; information, 217-826-2535, marshallpubliclibrary@gmail.com or marshallillibrary.com.
Vigo County
• Community Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 8000 S. Education Drive; more than 20 health and wellness organizations providing free health screenings, services; information, ivytech.edu/terrehaute or 812-298-2280.
• Wabash Activity Center activities, 300 S. Fifth St.; EZ Play organ lessons, $20 per month, 11 a.m. to noon, beginning music lessons for adults using EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ; Relaxing Coloring, $2, members free, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; mah-jongg, $3, $2 members, 2 to 4 a.m.; information, 812-232-3245.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Signing for the Savior program, free adult class, 5 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41; learn sign language to gospel music and be part of "sign choir" to bring message and joy to others; registration and orientation required, 812-249-8688.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• First Friday activities, 6 p.m., downtown Terre Haute.
• Book signing by author/historian Tim Crumrin, 6 p.m., Vigo County Historical Museum, 929 Wabash Ave.; on "Wicked Terre Haute," exploring over a century's span on effects of gambling, prostitution, gangsters in Terre Haute.
Saturday
Clay County
• Tri Kappa Fashion Show, $20, 6:30 p.m., Clay County Fairgrounds, 6656 Indiana 59, Brazil; social hour, fashion show, boutique shopping.
Vigo County
• West Vigo Lions Club all-you-can-eat breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New Goshen Lions Club, 9620 N. Rangeline Place, West Terre Haute; pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, fruit, drinks.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Hungarian Lodge rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, North 22nd and Linden streets.
• EZ Key Music Club, $20 per month, 11 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; music lessons for adults who have used EZ-Play Today note and chord system on electric organ for two or more years; information, 812-232-3245.
• Vigo County Green Party meeting, 2:30 p.m., community room 6, Vigo County Public Library, Seventh and Poplar streets; information, gp.org, facebook.com/IndianaGreenParty or on Twitter @indgreenparty.
