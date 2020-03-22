The following events are subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. Before attending an event, please call, email or visit the website listed.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Crafting for fun, free, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., ages 10 and older, bring project and supplies, make new friends; scrapbooking, drawing, needlepoint, crochet, knitting.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Discover the Possibilities, free, 5 to 6 p.m., Mosaic office, 2901 Professional Lane; tour and stories of services helping those with intellectual disabilities; information, brenda.tryon@mosaicinfo.org or 812-235-3399.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Pancakes and Proverbs college ministry, free, 7 p.m., Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; pancakes, explore ancient wisdom literature and how it can be applied to life; information, 812-232-4081.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.