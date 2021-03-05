Today
Vigo County
• Moose Lodge 1009 breakfast fundraiser, all-you-can-eat, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., at the lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• Terre Haute’s Hungarian Lodge spring rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Family to Family Education Program, free, 6 to 8:30 p.m. today and weekly through April 19, ages 18 and older, on Zoom, for families of people diagnosed with serious mental illness, on disorders, medications, communication, problem solving, recovery; not for those with major mental illness; registration required, 812-236-2317 or elyag49@aol.com.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., on Zoom, featuring Jim Swift on “The Early Northwest Territory”; membership $15, $20 family; information on WVGS Facebook page; membership and Zoom instructions, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name; information, saterrehaute.org.
• Virtual Taizé service, free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; required prior to printing alone; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
March 13
Clay County
• Book signing for “Hello My Name Is Pam: Life can be a roller coaster of a ride” by Pamela Schopmeyer Fischer, 2 to 4 p.m., Launch Academy, 100 N. Forest Ave., Brazil; available at Launch Academy, Lynn’s Pharmacy, A&B Farmhouse, Brazil Moose Lodge 780, New Elegance Salon and Spa, Bushel and a Peck and A+ Printing, and at amazon.com.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute’s Hungarian Lodge spring rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.
