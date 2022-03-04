Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Free tax assistance, daily except Sunday by appointment, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring last year’s income tax forms and supporting documentation; schedule appointment, 217-826-2535.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; in library children’s area; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Mollie Wheat Memorial Clinic open, 8 a.m. to noon, 1433 N. Sixth St.; free health care for patients of all ages, walk-ins accepted, no COVID symptoms or close contacts; schedule appointment, mwmcth.org or 812-237-6962.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Designer Purse Bingo, $20 advance, $25 at door, noon, Zorah Shrine Center, 420 N. Seventh St.; 15 games, 50/50, raffles, refreshments; all purses brand new; sponsored by Daughters of the Nile; details, 812-229-1896 or 812-232-8232.
• “Classic Innovations” by Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, $15 to $48, 4 p.m., Hatfield Hall theater, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Ave.; intimate performance of some of world’s greatest chamber music; tickets, thso.org.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Meditation Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St; information on meditation,details, 812-234-8733 or www.themaplecenter.org.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• “Pre-Civil War Quilts: Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad,” 6:30 p.m. CST, virtual, hosted by Marshall Public Library; presented by Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Connie Martin; registration, marshallillibrary.com or facebook.com/MarshallPLib .
Parke County
• Gospel concert by the Lesters, freewill offering, 7 p.m., Marshall Baptist Church, 204 E. Guion Road, Marshall; details, 765-597-2048 or 812-235-9810.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Edgar County, Ill.
• Discounted health screenings, $25 for three, 7 to 9 a.m. CST, Horizon Health, 727 E. Court St.; blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid panel (HDL, LDL and triglycerides) screenings; for blood sugar tests, fast eight hours prior; appointment required, 217-466-4228.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
March 12
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
