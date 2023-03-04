Today
Vigo County
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Monday
Vigo County
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Vigo County
Bingo, cards 65 cents to $1, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clay County
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Chester P. Sutton Community Center for Seniors of Edgar County, 256 W. Court St., Paris; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 217-465-8143.
Vigo County
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com, registration required, 877-223-6109.
Clay County
Woman’s Department Club Garden and Nature Department luncheon; meet at 11 a.m. to carpool at Meijer, 5600 New Margaret Drive; 11:30 a.m., Honeysuckle Hill Bee-stro, 6367 Murphy Road, Brazil; registration, 812-299-4491.
Vigo County
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
March 11
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
