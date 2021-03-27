Today
Clark County, Ill.
• West Union District Library used book sale and West Union Community Club pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. CDT, York Township Community Center, 502 E. Union St., West Union; books for all ages, some 10 for $10; movies, quilt raffle through July 31, handmade knife, Casey’s gift card; information, 217-279-3556.
Vigo County
• Prairie Creek Lions Club Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., Prairie Creek Park, 3230 W. French Drive; prizes for ages 2 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 11.
• Terre Haute Parks and Recreation annual Easter egg hunt, Deming Park, ages 2 to 4 start at 2 p.m., ages 5 to 10 at 2:30. Park closed until 1 p.m. Parking available inside park. Prize eggs hidden in both age groups. Bunny Express train runs 1 to 5 p.m. Rides $1 per person. Face mask and social distancing required. Rain date April 3. Call 812-232-0147.
• Community Easter egg hunt, free, 3 to 4 p.m., drive-thru for bag of Easter goodies for kids, Northside Community Church, 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.; information, 812-232-2478 or at office@northsidecommunityumc.com.
MondayVigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
WednesdayVigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
ThursdayVigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Vigo County Eagles Composite MTB Team registration open; mountain biking practices start July 6, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; registration, ebarawskas@gmail.com.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
FridayVigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
SaturdayVigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
