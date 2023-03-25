Today
Vigo County
All-you-can-eat breakfast, $7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Monday
Vigo County
Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
Wabash Activity Center events: relaxed coloring 1 p.m., exercise class 5:15 p.m.; partner/line dance 7 p.m.; 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Vigo County
Woman’s Department Club Arts Department general meeting and election of officers, noon luncheon, Westminster Village, 1120 Davis Ave.; registration, 812-235-3562.
Wabash Activity Center events: tai chi 9 a.m., line dance 11 a.m., bingo 1 p.m., karate class 6 p.m. today and Friday; 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must have referral number, bring ID; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
Wednesday
Vigo County
Line dance, 10:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
Wabash Activity Center events: tai chi 9 a.m., bingo 1 p.m., beginning line dance 6:30 p.m., intermediate line dance 7:30 p.m.; 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Vigo County
Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Spring theater production, 7 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Conservatory of Music, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Marys Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
April 1
Vigo County
Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
Prairie Creek Lions Club annual Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., ages 2 to 11, Prairie Creek Park, 3230 W. French Drive; details, 812-898-1260.
