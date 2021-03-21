Monday
Vigo County
• Rural King Church Week, today to March 27, ruralking.com/churchweek; save Rural King receipts, upload them to website and 10 percent of total donated to Terre Haute Catholic Charities or other Christian organization of choice; Rural King at 3235 Wabash Ave.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
Tuesday
• The WILL Center and Caring Transitions online silent auction, today to March 30, ctbids.com; click “Register” to create account, enter “47807” into ZIP code box, find “Fundraising for The Will Center”; bid on gift certificates, paintings, furniture, household items; pickup date 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, front entrance, WILL Center, 1 Dreiser Square.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Children’s Museum open; $8, museum members and under age 2 free; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes Challenge Course open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; 727 Wabash Ave.; details, thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Children’s Museum open; $8, museum members and under age 2 free; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ropes Challenge Course open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; 727 Wabash Ave.; details, thchildrensmuseum.com or 812-235-5548.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
March 27
Clark County, Ill.
• West Union District Library used book sale and West Union Community Club pancake breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. CDT, York Township Community Center, 502 E. Union St., West Union; books for all ages, some 10 for $10; movies, quilt raffle through July 31, handmade knife, Casey’s gift card; information, 217-279-3556.
Vigo County
• Community Easter egg hunt, free, 3 to 4 p.m., drive-thru for bag of Easter goodies for kids, Northside Community Church, 1075 N. Fruitridge Ave.; information, 812-232-2478 or at office@northsidecommunityumc.com.
