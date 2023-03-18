Today
Clay County
• Manning, Perkins and Mason Band jam session with Big Daddy, 7 to 9 p.m., Clay County Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Brazil; all invited to play or listen.
Vigo County
• St. Patrick’s pancake breakfast, free, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., St. George Orthodox Church, 1900 S. Fourth St.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., dance 7 to 10:30 p.m., live bands.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Sinfonietta Pops Orchestra concert, $10, 2 p.m., Cecilian Auditorium, Conservatory of Music, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; free admission for SMWC students, faculty and staff, and Sisters of Providence.
• St. Patrick’s Dance, $10 at door plus non-perishable food donation, 2 to 5 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Stewart-Norris Post 197, 824 N. Washington St., Shelburn; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Wabash Activity Center events: relaxed coloring 1 p.m., exercise class 5:15 p.m.; 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• STREAM, free, after school until 4:30 p.m. CST, grades three to six, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; on science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics; registration required, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• The Educational Heritage Association’s Museum, Vigo County school’s memorabilia on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on second floor; 961 Lafayette Ave; details, 812-466-2187 or eha@vigoschools.org.
• Wabash Activity Center events: tai chi 9 a.m., line dance 11 a.m., bingo 1 p.m., karate class 6 p.m. today and Friday; 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must have referral number, bring ID; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Mingle with the Mayor, free, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Line dance, 10:30 a.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Education Ministries, 4310 S. 11th St.; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; registration, 812-917-4970.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Wabash Activity Center events: tai chi 9 a.m., bingo 1 p.m., beginning line dance 6:30 p.m., intermediate line dance 7:30 p.m.; 300 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-3245.
• Karaoke, 6 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
March 25
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast, $7, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; receive referral number for next Saturday, register with Salvation Army, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
