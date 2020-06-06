Today
Clark County, Ill.
• “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!” virtual summer reading program, free, now to July 11, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information at marshallillibrary.com, facebook.com/MarshallPLib or 217-826-2535; registration, download ReadSquared app, call for paper form or visit readsquared.com.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market drive-thru, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 4 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or facebook.com/MarshallPLib; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
June 13
Clark County, Ill.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 2:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or facebook.com/MarshallPLib; registration, 217-826-2535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.