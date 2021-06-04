Saturday (June 5)
Clark County, Ill.
• Fit Foodie Tri, Marshall; sprint triathlon with 300-meter snake swim in Marshall Community Pool, bike on country roads, run through fairgrounds; 5K fairgrounds to Marshall pool; free family games, bounce house on courthouse lawn; food trucks 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., square; information, facebook.com/fitfoodietri, 217-826-2034; registration, FitFoodieTri.itsyourrace.com.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
• Running Water Four-Mile Run/Walk, $20, 8 a.m., Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; fundraiser for Heritage Trail water fountain, hosted by Wabash Valley Road Runners Club; age group awards, participants each receive custom T-shirt; register by May 31 at wvrr.org.
• "Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show," $25, 7:30 p.m., Crossroads Repertory Theater, 536 N. Seventh St.; about America’s beloved folksinger/activist, Pete Seeger; limited live audience, face masks encouraged; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
Sunday
Vigo County
• "Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show," $25, 3 p.m., Crossroads Repertory Theater, 536 N. Seventh St.; about America’s beloved folksinger/activist, Pete Seeger; limited live audience, face masks encouraged; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
Clay County
• Brazil Concert Band, "The 75th Celebration of the End of World War II," 8 p.m., Forest Park bandshell, Brazil; if rain, park pavilion; pulled pork at concession stand operated this week by Brazil First United Methodist Church.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colorful Chincoteague, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; story time about ponies, lesson about horses and ponies; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for "Embracing Our COVID Experiences" virtual series, $5 per session, 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 9, 16 and 23, hosted by Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods; registration, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.
• Summer Art Studio, $90, $70 Swope members, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m. various days now through July 30, Hawthorn Park and Swope Art Museum, ages 4-18; information, nation@swope.org or 317-752-9576.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; information, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Ready, Set, Action... Dream!, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; six-week workshop with groundwork to make dreams reality; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member's name.; information, saterrehaute.org.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Virtual Taizé service, "The Spirit Breathes...," free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or "Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods" Facebook group.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Weekly program, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Dine with a Doc, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; 812-448-1487. Free program by Senior Education Ministries Inc., Terre Haute; lunch courtesy Mill Pond Health Campus, Greencastle.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Illinois
• Craftivity, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Mingle With the Mayor, conversion with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St. Complimentary pie, coffee sponsored by Springhill Village.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Illinois
• Dine with a Doc, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; 217 826-8472. Free program by Senior Education Ministries, Terre Haute; lunch courtesy Horizon Health Senior Care Clinic.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
June 12
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; information, 812-241-2943.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-5401.
• Boxing, Blues and Barbecue, 3 p.m., Sweatbox Gym, 940 Poplar St.; live boxing, Dicky James Band.
