Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Reservation deadline for Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivor Organization meeting, picnic luncheon 11 a.m. June 11, Community Center room, Westminster Village, 1120 E. Davis Drive; details, 812-232-3142 or emrsmart@gmail.com; reservations, 812-249-2951.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Entertainment, Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; dinner 4:30 p.m., dance 7 p.m.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Texas hold ‘em tournament, 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; details, 812-232-3708.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Mingle with the Mayor, 3 to 4 p.m., Grand Traverse Pie Company, 75 N. Third St.; complimentary pie and coffee sponsored by Majestic Care of Terre Haute.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Meditation Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St; details, 812-234-8733 or www.themaplecenter.org.
Wednesday
Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring John Lee, MD, ophthalmologist, Midwest Sight Foundation NFP, Decatur, Ill.; lunch provided by Majestic Care, Terre Haute; presented by Senior Education Ministries; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Chester P. Sutton Community Center for Seniors of Edgar County, 256 W. Court St., Paris; featuring William Elliott, PhD; lunch provided by Horizon Health; presented by Senior Education Ministries; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 217-465-8143.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Strawberry Fest, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., parking lot, First Congregational Church, 630 Ohio St.; carryout, 812-232-8880; enter basement on east side.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall; featuring L. Kaye DeSelms Dent, attorney at law:, lunch provided by Heartland Nursing and Rehabilitation, Casey; presented by Senior Education Ministries; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Clay County
• “Ladies Day Out” yard/garage sale fundraiser, items by freewill offering, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cory Zion Church Family Life Center, 3476 W. County Road 300 South, Cory.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
June 11
Clay County
• “Ladies Day Out” yard/garage sale fundraiser, items by freewill offering, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cory Zion Church Family Life Center, 3476 W. County Road 300 South, Cory.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
