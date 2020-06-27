Today
Clark County, Ill.
• “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!” virtual summer reading program, free, now to July 11, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information at marshallillibrary.com, facebook.com/MarshallPLib or 217-826-2535; registration, download ReadSquared app, call for paper form or visit readsquared.com.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; information, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Backpack and school supply drive, Dorsett Automotive dealerships, today to July 24; Dorsett Hyundai, 74 W. Springhill Road; Dorsett Mitsubishi, 74 E. Springhill Road; and Dorsett Nissan, 105 W. Mayfair Drive; monetary contributions appreciated.
Sunday
• Brazil Concert Band concert livestream, 8 p.m.; “Matthew and Melanie Huber” on YouTube, or Brazil Concert Band Facebook page.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Friday
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, today to Sunday; today, golf outing 1 p.m., vendors 5 to 11 p.m., Endless Summer Band 8 to 11 p.m.; information on Facebook or brazilrotary.org.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, noon to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
July 4
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration; vendors noon to 11 p.m., Morris Mott Faith Band 1 to 3 p.m., Van Dells 5 to 6:30 p.m., Brazil Concert Band 8 to 9 p.m.; details at brazilrotary.org.
Vigo County
• Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta, $5 duck adoption, 7 p.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; rubber ducks released into Wabash River, finish line at park; winner receives $10,000, chance to win $1,000,000; adoption papers,WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com or Catholic Charities, 1801 Poplar St.
