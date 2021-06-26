Today
Clark County, Ill.
• West Union Independence Day Celebration; 11 a.m. food tent, American Legion flag ceremony; 2 p.m. parade, West Union Community Club; 3 p.m. pedal tractor pull; 5 p.m. auction; 6:30 p.m. basketball tourney; 6:45 p.m. Jake Hoult Band; 9 p.m. raffle drawing; 9:15 p.m. fireworks; details, westunion4th.com or “West Union 4th of July” on Facebook.
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; midway open 3 p.m. today and Sunday, YMCA Firecracker 5K 8 a.m., Tumble Express Dance Studio 5 to 9 p.m., Triggerhead 8 to 10:30 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; details, 812-241-2943.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” $15, 3 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• “Clue,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
Sunday
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; Moore’s Dance Studio 5 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
• “I’ve Made My Plans for the Summer,” Brazil Concert Band performance, 7:30 p.m. band shell, pavilion if rain, Forest Park, Brazil; Forest Park concession stand with tenderloin sandwiches, run by Brazil Elks Club.
Vigo County
• “Clue,” $15, 3 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colorful Chincoteague, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; story time about ponies, lesson about horses and ponies; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; midway open 5:30 p.m. today to Friday; Studio One by Cindy Dance Studio 5 to 6:30 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Ready, Set, Action... Dream!, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; six-week workshop with groundwork to make dreams reality; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clark County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; Northview Knights Band and Marching Knights fish fry fundraiser 4 p.m., bands perform 6:30 and 8 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Early Explorers: Bubble Play, $15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave., infant to age 2 and caregivers; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; scholarships available; details, prekthcm@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/explorers1.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Weekly program, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; Special People’s Day 1 p.m., midway; Stampede Band 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Craftivity, 2 p.m. CDT, infants to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; Van-Dells 7:30 to 9 p.m., van-dells.com; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for poetry and short essays in celebration of 25th anniversary of White Violet Center for Eco-Justice; work included in publication presented to Sisters of Providence, published on social media; essays one page, submit up to three poems and/or two essays, include brief bio, optional relevant image; details, 812-235-5007; submissions, info@artsilliana.org.
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• “Clue,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
Friday
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; Rotary Golf Scramble 1 p.m., Forest Park Golf Course; Big Fun Band 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• “Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
July 3
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; midway open 3 p.m.; Avey-Grouws Band 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., aveygrouwsband.com; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” $15, 3 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• “Clue,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• The Mile Race, $15, six heats, 8 to 10 a.m.; Brown Boulevard one mile north of Indiana State University Memorial Stadium, 3300 Wabash Ave., to stadium grounds; presented by Wabash Valley Road Runners Club; benefits Wabash Valley Road Runners Kids Running Program; registration, wvrr.org/the-mile.
