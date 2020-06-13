Today
Clark County, Ill.
• “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!” virtual summer reading program, free, now to July 11, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details at marshallillibrary.com, or 217-826-2535; registration, download ReadSquared app, call for paper form or visit readsquared.com.
• Basic 3-D printing class, free, 2:30 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.;marshallillibrary.com; register, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market drive-thru, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits and vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants and herbs; visit terrehautefarmersmarket.com for more details; vendors, call 812-299-5404.
• Backpack and school supply drive, Dorsett Automotive dealerships, today to July 24; Dorsett Hyundai, 74 W. Springhill Road; Dorsett Mitsubishi, 74 E. Springhill Road; and Dorsett Nissan, 105 W. Mayfair Drive; monetary contributions appreciated.
• Pop-up concert and drive-in movie, $20 cash per vehicle, 8:30 p.m., Blanford Sportsman Club, 799 W. Indiana 163; Brent Orndorff of the Blue News, “Night of the Living Dead,” concessions; listen via car radio or bring lawn chair.
• Mail-in registration deadline for The Mile, Wabash Valley Road Runners Club 4th of July Race, $15 including T-shirt, postmarked by June 22; event July 4, Brown Boulevard, north of Indiana State University Memorial Stadium, to stadium grounds; mail registration to 2425 N. Eighth St., Terre Haute, IN 47804; form and online registration, wvvr.org.
Sunday
Clay County
• Brazil Concert Band concert livestream, 8 p.m.; “Matthew and Melanie Huber” on YouTube, or Brazil Concert Band Facebook page.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; host Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Thursday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; host Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
June 20
• All-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage patties, fried potatoes, fruit, coffee, milk or juice.
