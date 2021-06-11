Today
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 all-you-can-eat breakfast, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice, coffee; supports local charities; details, 812-241-2943.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Record Store Day Arts and Music Festival and The Local Vinyl grand opening, $5, $3 students with ID, children free, noon to 5 p.m., 2170 N. 13th St., 12 Points; comedians, live music, food; 12 percent of proceeds benefits 12 Points Revitalization; details, facebook.com/TheLocalVinyl.
• “Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show,” $25, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; about America’s beloved folksinger/activist Pete Seeger; for ticket information, crossroadsrep.com.
Sunday
Vigo County
• Vigo County Eagles MTB Composite Team meet and greet cookout, noon, 4401 E. Harlan Drive; details, ebarawskas@gmail.com or 248-914-1569.
• “Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show,” $25, 3 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; about America’s beloved folksinger/activist Pete Seeger; for ticket information, crossroadsrep.com.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colorful Chincoteague, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; story time about ponies, lesson about horses and ponies; for details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
• West Union District Library and West Union Community Club to host free magic show for all ages, 3 p.m. CDT, York Township Community Center, West Union. In-person educational program by magician Daniel Lusk; call 217-279-3556.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., at window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733,programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., using Zoom; featuring Lisa Alzo, “Diseases, Disasters, Distress: Bad for Your Ancestors, Good for Genealogy!”; membership required, $15, $20 family; membership and Zoom link, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Ready, Set, Action ... Dream!, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; six-week workshop with groundwork to make dreams reality; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; details, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing “This Tender Land” by William Kent Kruger; details, 217-826-2535.
• Weekly program, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Otter Creek Project volunteer stream monitor training; 4 to 8 p.m. today, virtual; and 4 to 8 p.m. June 23, Clay County 4-H Fairground, 6656 Indiana 59, Brazil; for more information visit ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek; registration required, ouabachelandconservancy.org/events, ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com or 765-337-9100.
Vermillion County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; featuring Amy Ladd, palliative care nurse practitioner; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Cannon Inn; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
• Craftivity, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; 217-826-2535 or marshallillibrary.com/.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; 812-232-7011.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” by Crossroads Repertory Theater, $15, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, online only; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
