Today
Clark County, Ill.
• “Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover!” virtual summer reading program, free, now to July 11, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.;marshallillibrary.com, facebook.com/MarshallPLib or 217-826-2535; registration, download ReadSquared app, call for paper form or visit readsquared.com.
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration; vendors noon to 11 p.m., Triggerhead 2 to 5 p.m., sack races 5 to 6 p.m., Big Fun Band 7 to 9:45 p.m., fireworks 10:05 p.m.; music on WAMB 106.9 FM and AM1130 in Brazil, 99.5 FM in Terre Haute;facebook.com/brazilinrotaryclub or brazilrotary.org.
Vigo County
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404;terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Wabash Valley Rubber Duck Regatta, $5 duck adoption, 7 p.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; rubber ducks released into Wabash River, finish line at park; winner receives $10,000, chance to win $1,000,000; adoption papers,WabashValleyRubberDuckRegatta.com or Catholic Charities, 1801 Poplar St.
• Backpack and school supply drive, Dorsett Automotive dealerships, today to July 24; Dorsett Hyundai, 74 W. Springhill Road; Dorsett Mitsubishi, 74 E. Springhill Road; and Dorsett Nissan, 105 W. Mayfair Drive.
Sunday
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration; vendors noon to 9 p.m., Morris Mott Faith Band 1 to 3 p.m., Van Dells 5 to 6:30 p.m., Brazil Concert Band 8 to 9 p.m.; music on WAMB 106.9 FM and AM1130 in Brazil, 99.5 FM in Terre Haute;facebook.com/brazilinrotaryclub or brazilrotary.org.
Vigo County
• Vigo County Composite MTB Team season begins, 6 to 8 p.m., Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road, grades 6 to 12; club and race team options, practice mountain biking twice a week at local trails and parks with certified level-one National Interscholastic Cycling Association coaches;facebook.com/vigocountymtb; registration, ebarawskas@gmail.com.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Creek Stompin’, $5, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., ages 5 to 12, Torner Center, Deming Park, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.; explore park, wildlife that lives in creeks, ponds; advance registration required, 812-232-0147.
July 11
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; biscuits and gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice and coffee; supports local charities.
• Designer Purse Bingo, $20 advance, $25 at door, noon, Zorah Shrine Center, 420 N. Seventh St.; benefits Badoura Temple General Fund, sponsored by Daughters of the Nile; tickets for previous date honored; tickets, 812-299-5767.
