Today
Clark County, Ill.
• West Union District Library annual ice cream social with pork burger drive-thru, freewill donation, 5 to 7 p.m. CDT, York Lodge, Union and Walnut streets, enter off West Union Street; pork burgers cooked and provided by Clark County Pork Producers; ice cream provided by Clark County Farm Bureau; cookie, chips and water.
• Trouble & Company, free, 7 p.m. CDT, Linn Park amphitheater, 15 N. Mill St., Martinsville; food for sale 6 p.m., from Linn Park Concessions and Sadie’s Restaurant; take lawn chairs.
Vigo County
• Hungarian Lodge summer rummage sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hungarian Hall, 2049 N. 22nd St.; household items, electronics, tools, books, toys, clothes, Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks, Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• Sisters of Providence annual used book sale, sales by donation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today to Aug. 9, Foley Room, Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; hardbacks, paperbacks, spirituality, Bibles, novels, history, children’s books, gardening, health, crafting; details, 866-996-2947 or lindenleafgifts@spsmw.org.
Sunday
Clay County
• “On With the Show,” Brazil Concert Band performance, 8 p.m., Forest Park, Brazil, rain or shine; Brazil Main Street serving spaghetti dinner from concession stand.
Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18 and older, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Live animal show by Silly Safaris, free, 10:30 a.m. CDT, all ages, York Lodge, Union and Walnut streets, 502 E. Union St., West Union; presented by West Union District Library; details, 217-279-3556.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Discoverers in the Park: Sink or Float?, 9:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; scholarships available; details, prekthcm@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/discoverers7.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Parke County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockville First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Market St.; featuring Dr. Alexander Weber; lunch provided by The Commons at Honey Creek; details, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Friday
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Aug. 7
Clark County, Ill.
• Retrievers Read, 1 to 3 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; therapy dog Ernest T. with golden retrievers Alex 2.0 and Oscar the First; dogs visit, console and engage families in library children’s area; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
