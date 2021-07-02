Today
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; midway open 3 p.m.; Avey-Grouws Band 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., aveygrouwsband.com; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• The Mile Race, $15, six heats, 8 to 10 a.m.; Brown Boulevard one mile north of Indiana State University Memorial Stadium, 3300 Wabash Ave., to stadium grounds; presented by Wabash Valley Road Runners Club; benefits Wabash Valley Road Runners Kids Running Program; registration, wvrr.org/the-mile.
• Terre Haute Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, The Meadows shopping center parking lot, 25th and Poplar streets; fresh fruits, vegetables, organic meats and eggs, live plants, herbs; do not enter if ill, maintain social distancing, do not touch product, masks and hand sanitizer encouraged; vendors, 812-299-5404; details, terrehautefarmersmarket.com.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” $15, 3 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theatre; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• “Clue,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theatre; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• First Brigade Band concert and performance, free, 7:30 to 9 p.m., Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; Wisconsin band playing authentic 1860s instruments, wearing period uniforms and gowns; sponsored by Terre Haute Community Band; details, 812-535-6440.
Sunday
Clay County
• “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” Brazil Concert Band performance, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. band shell, pavilion if rain, Forest Park, Brazil; Forest Park concession stand hosted by Bee Ridge Church.
Vigo County
• July Fourth celebration and fireworks, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; food vendors 6 p.m.; Terre Haute Community Band 8 p.m., amphitheater; fireworks approximately 10 p.m.; personal fireworks, alcohol, pets prohibited; sponsored by Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department; rain date Monday.
• Fireworks at Faith Wesleyan Church, free, 7 p.m., 6751 S. Carlisle St.; food, bounce houses, music, positive message, professional fireworks display; bring chairs or blanket; details, 812-299-8365.
Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Colorful Chincoteague, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; story time about ponies, lesson about horses and ponies; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Ready, Set, Action... Dream!, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; six-week workshop with groundwork to make dreams reality; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
Wednesday
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
Thursday
Clark County, Ill.
• Craftivity, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
• “Clue,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theatre; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
Friday
Clark County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 503 S. Michigan Ave., Marshall, Ill.; featuring Dr. John Lee, board certified ophthalmologist; lunch provided by Casey Health Care Center, Casey, Ill.; details, loriaplin@gmail.com; reservations required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theatre; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
July 10
Edgar County, Illinois
• Inaugural “Pure Country Antique Show,” Bloomfield Barn, 18444 N. 1600th St., Chrisman; about 50 antique dealers from 16 states with early country and primitive furniture, textiles and smaller items in original condition and surface dating back to the 1800s. Stagecoach Coffee coffee or tea of choice starting at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Doors (and tents) open at 9 a.m. for shopping. House of Brisket (Paris) will offer a lunch menu and Crowridge Farm Ice Cream truck sweet treats. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a live performance by a local musician Jake Hoult. Seating available under the tall shade trees. The antique show ends at 3 p.m. Admission $8 for the first two hours of shopping and $5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Ages 15 and under, free. No pets allowed. Forevermoreantiques@gmail.com or PureCountryAntiqueShow on Facebook.
Vigo County
• All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser, $6, 8 to 11 a.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; proceeds to benefit local charities.
• Discoverers in the Park: Yummy-Ooey-Gooey Mixes, 9:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5, Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave.; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; explore oobleck, make ice cream; scholarships available; details, prekthcm@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/discoverers5.
• Eighth Avenue Baptist Church food pantry open, 10 a.m. to noon, 2128 Eighth Ave.; every other Friday clients will receive referral number for pantry on following Saturday; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; details, 812-235-5401.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” $15, 3 p.m., online only, by Crossroads Repertory Theatre; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
• “Seeger: A Multimedia Solo Show,” $15, 7:30 p.m., online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
